Tomball’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Quality Inn

Quality Inn Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $11.00 – $13.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount

You’ll run the front desk at night, handle check-ins and check-outs, answer guest questions, and complete nightly financial reports. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like quiet night shifts, and enjoy helping travelers.

Employer: Market Street Cafe

Location: Old Town Tomball, TX

Type: Part-time and full-time options

Part-time and full-time options Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour (depends on experience & availability)

Benefits: Employee discount

Work in a local cafe cooking grilled items and other dishes while keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Great if you have line cook experience, like steady hours, and want a small, team-focused kitchen.

Employer: Williams & Williams Marketing Services, Inc. (Chicken Express)

Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll handle fryers, marinate chicken and sides, and keep the kitchen running safely and smoothly. Good for someone who likes fast food pace and doesn’t mind working with hot equipment and detailed cooking steps.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hours and details can often be flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.