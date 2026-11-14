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Tomball
🍽️ Tomball TX Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
4 days ago
Tomball’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.
Hotel Night Auditor
- Employer: Quality Inn
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Type: Full-time, overnight
- Pay: $11.00 – $13.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount
You’ll run the front desk at night, handle check-ins and check-outs, answer guest questions, and complete nightly financial reports. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like quiet night shifts, and enjoy helping travelers.
Grill Cook
- Employer: Market Street Cafe
- Location: Old Town Tomball, TX
- Type: Part-time and full-time options
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour (depends on experience & availability)
- Benefits: Employee discount
Work in a local cafe cooking grilled items and other dishes while keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Great if you have line cook experience, like steady hours, and want a small, team-focused kitchen.
Cook – CE Tomball (Chicken Express)
- Employer: Williams & Williams Marketing Services, Inc. (Chicken Express)
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll handle fryers, marinate chicken and sides, and keep the kitchen running safely and smoothly. Good for someone who likes fast food pace and doesn’t mind working with hot equipment and detailed cooking steps.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hours and details can often be flexible once you talk to the manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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