Tomball’s a good spot right now if you like working with cars or being on the road. Here are a few solid options, from shop work with weekends off to flexible delivery driving.

Employer: Christian Brothers Automotive

Christian Brothers Automotive Location: Tomball, TX (29502 Tomball Parkway)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire rotations, inspections, and basic repairs in a climate-controlled shop. You get weekends off, paid vacation/holidays, team performance bonuses, ongoing training, and support to grow your skills.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: TurboShip Logistics LLC

Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time (flexible shifts)

Pay: $150–$250 por día (aprox. $1.20–$1.40 por entrega)

Entrega paquetes pequeños y medianos usando tu propio carro, con horarios flexibles, turnos de 8, 10 o 12 horas, y pago semanal por depósito directo. No piden experiencia previa y puedes trabajar días de semana, fines de semana y festivos según tu disponibilidad.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.