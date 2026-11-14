Tomball’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospitals to small private practices. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your medical career.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on helping patients recover after illness, injury, or surgery. You’ll assess patients, build rehab care plans, give meds and treatments, and work closely with a full care team.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Women’s Services unit at a 350+ bed hospital with a Level II NICU. This job is a fit if you’re ready to manage staffing, quality of care, patient experience, and help drive evidence‑based practice across the unit.

Employer: Medical and Cosmetic Center / The Aesthetic Suite

Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time (≈40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Work in a multi‑specialty clinic doing vitals, EMR charting, injections, phlebotomy, and patient education, plus some front‑desk tasks. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, and you’ll get paid training, PTO, sick time, and employee discounts.

Employer: Heartland Dental (America’s Family Dental)

Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an 11‑person team in a family‑focused practice just outside Houston. You’ll have clinical autonomy plus support like flexible scheduling, paid vacation/holidays, health benefits, and sponsored continuing education.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead endoscopy tech operations in a busy hospital setting—prepping rooms and equipment, supporting GI procedures, training new techs, and keeping everything safe and organized. Requires 1+ year acute care experience and BCLS within 30 days of hire.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.