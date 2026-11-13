The Tomball City Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 16 with a Workshop at 5:00 p.m. and a Regular City Council Meeting at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 401 Market Street and on Zoom. To join by Zoom, use Meeting ID: 853 4029 5318 and Passcode: 073439. You can review meeting agendas, past minutes, and archived audio at tomball-tx.municodemeetings.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Tomball