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Tomball
Tomball City Council meets Nov. 16 at City Hall
10 days ago
The Tomball City Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 16 with a Workshop at 5:00 p.m. and a Regular City Council Meeting at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 401 Market Street and on Zoom. To join by Zoom, use Meeting ID: 853 4029 5318 and Passcode: 073439. You can review meeting agendas, past minutes, and archived audio at tomball-tx.municodemeetings.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Tomball
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