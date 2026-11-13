Tomball’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospitals to small boutique clinics. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and build your career close to home.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 350+ bed hospital with strong staffing support, modern tech, and ongoing clinical education. Great fit if you have 1+ year RN experience, an active RN license, and want solid benefits, tuition help, and a busy, high-acuity setting.

Employer: Minerva Clinic / Minerva Groupe

Location: Tomball / The Woodlands, TX (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$28 per hour

Boutique integrative medicine clinic where you’re the welcoming face for patients and also help with therapies and clinic operations. Four-day workweek (Mon–Thu, occasional Fridays), flexible schedule, wellness perks, and a mix of hospitality, admin, and hands-on clinical support.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Tomball, TX (community-based outpatient clinic)

(community-based outpatient clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed; includes federal benefits)

Lead a VA primary care clinic serving Veterans, with a mix of clinical care and leadership. Role offers Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000), federal pension, 401K match, generous paid time off, and Monday–Friday daytime hours.

Employer: Christian Senior Care Services

Location: Tomball, TX 77375

Type: Part-time (set weekly schedule)

Part-time (set weekly schedule) Pay: $12.20 per hour

Support seniors at home with meals, daily living tasks, and light housekeeping. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, PPE provided, and new affordable medical, dental, and vision options even for part-time staff.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.