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🏥 Tomball, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Clinic to Home Care
Tomball’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospitals to small boutique clinics. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and build your career close to home.
Registered Nurse – Float Pool
- Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a 350+ bed hospital with strong staffing support, modern tech, and ongoing clinical education. Great fit if you have 1+ year RN experience, an active RN license, and want solid benefits, tuition help, and a busy, high-acuity setting.
Patient Experience & Clinical Support Coordinator
- Employer: Minerva Clinic / Minerva Groupe
- Location: Tomball / The Woodlands, TX (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$28 per hour
Boutique integrative medicine clinic where you’re the welcoming face for patients and also help with therapies and clinic operations. Four-day workweek (Mon–Thu, occasional Fridays), flexible schedule, wellness perks, and a mix of hospitality, admin, and hands-on clinical support.
Physician – Primary Care Clinic Director
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Tomball, TX (community-based outpatient clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed; includes federal benefits)
Lead a VA primary care clinic serving Veterans, with a mix of clinical care and leadership. Role offers Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000), federal pension, 401K match, generous paid time off, and Monday–Friday daytime hours.
Personal Care Attendant
- Employer: Christian Senior Care Services
- Location: Tomball, TX 77375
- Type: Part-time (set weekly schedule)
- Pay: $12.20 per hour
Support seniors at home with meals, daily living tasks, and light housekeeping. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, PPE provided, and new affordable medical, dental, and vision options even for part-time staff.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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