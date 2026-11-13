Tomball’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like to stay moving. If you’re good with details and don’t mind warehouse or delivery work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Randstad Digital Americas Location: Tomball, TX (on-site only)

Type: Full-time, 1-year contract (possible extension)

Salary: $20–$21 per hour

Schedule: Rotating shifts between 6:00 AM–10:00 PM, 7 days a week (up to 40 hrs/week)

Rotating shifts between Education: No degree required

Hands-on role in a drone delivery fulfillment center doing picking, packing, and aircraft loading while helping the Operations Team Lead. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in warehouse/logistics/retail, want leadership experience, can lift up to 35 lbs, and can pass a background check with US citizenship and valid driver’s license.

Employer: Tomball ISD Maintenance

Location: Tomball, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time, 240 days/year, nonexempt

Salary: From $26.64 per hour (40+ hrs/week)

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Lead daily school district warehouse operations, including deliveries to campuses, furniture and equipment moves, surplus management, and event support. You’ll supervise staff, drive a box truck, operate forklifts and other equipment, and handle inventory records—ideal if you have 5+ years warehouse/distribution experience and a valid Texas driver’s license.

Employer: DNOW

Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive salary + benefits)

Mix of buying, planning, and customer service for stock inventory, including sourcing, purchase orders, and MRP planning. You’ll work with customers and vendors, support sales, and sometimes help in the warehouse or as a driver—best for someone with strong mill tool knowledge, good computer skills (Excel, Word, SAP), and a valid driver’s license.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.