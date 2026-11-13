Tomball’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for folks who know their way around tools, trucks, and industrial sites. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: NXT UP OFFROAD & PERFORMANCE

NXT UP OFFROAD & PERFORMANCE Location: Tomball, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $85,000 per year

Work on lift kits, wheels/tires, bumpers, lighting, and more for trucks, Jeeps, and other vehicles. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of experience, can do alignments, and want steady work with paid time off.

Employer: DNOW

Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive salary + bonus)

Industrial role focused on installing and testing instrumentation tubing systems in oil & gas or similar environments. Good for someone who can read P&IDs and isometric drawings and wants 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: DNOW

Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive salary + bonus)

Industrial/commercial electrician role doing conduit, cable trays, heat tracing, and troubleshooting. Great if you know the NEC, have strong field experience, and want full benefits plus 401(k) and paid vacation/holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or trainee spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.