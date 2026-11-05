🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs in Tomball, TX From $12–$21/hr

Tomball’s hospitality and care facilities are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Marriott-brand hotel (Tomball)

Marriott-brand hotel (Tomball) Location: Tomball, TX | Type: Full-time, in person

| Full-time, in person Pay: $18.00–$21.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

Lead the hotel’s maintenance team and take charge of HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general building upkeep. Good fit if you have strong maintenance skills, like managing projects, and want PTO, sick days, holiday pay, and growth opportunities in a branded hotel setting.

Employer: Marriott-brand hotel (Tomball)

Marriott-brand hotel (Tomball) Location: Tomball, TX | Type: Full-time, in person

| Full-time, in person Pay: From $13.50 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

Keep lobbies, hallways, elevators, restrooms, and other public spaces spotless so guests get a great first impression. Comes with employee and hotel stay discounts, PTO, sick days, holiday pay, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Location: Tomball, TX | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: Starting from $12.00 per hour

Help keep a nursing/long-term care facility clean and safe by caring for resident rooms, bathrooms, and common areas. Offers free telemedicine, prescription discounts, EAP, training, and career development, with possible extra benefits like vacation and health coverage depending on eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.