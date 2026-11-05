🚌 Tomball, TX Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tomball’s road and fleet scene is busy right now, and a few solid transportation roles are hiring. If you like working on trucks or being behind the wheel, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)

Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet) Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.73 – $40.10 per hour

Work independently in the field doing DOT inspections, preventative maintenance, and repairs on trailers and equipment. You get a company service truck to take home, weekly pay, day‑one health benefits, 401(k) match, and up to 5 weeks of PTO as you build tenure.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)

Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet) Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.38 – $44.09 per hour

On‑site mobile work on light, medium, and heavy‑duty trucks—PMs, DOT inspections, and diesel diagnostics. This role also includes a take‑home service truck, weekly pay, day‑one health coverage, strong 401(k) match, and paid training with a clear path to more advanced tech roles.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Tomball, TX (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $550 – $625 per week

Drive a brand‑new 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 electric vehicle on a Sunday–Thursday schedule, with at least 9 hours of driving in each 10‑hour shift. Charging is free to the driver, and the focus is on safe, courteous passenger service with flexible day or night shifts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.