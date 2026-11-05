🏥 Tomball, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Tomball’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospital, clinic, and dental teams all hiring. If you’re in patient care and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 350+ bed hospital on a large medical campus, running tests in hematology, chemistry, blood bank, and more. Great fit if you have an Associate’s in Lab Science/Medical Technology and MLT (ASCP) certification or eligibility, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Houston Tomball)

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Houston Tomball) Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Contract / Travel (13 weeks, Nights)

Pay Range: $43.40 – $51.10 per hour

Short-term NICU travel contract with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with company match, and free private housing or tax-free subsidy. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of acute care RN experience, a current TX RN license, and want solid pay for a focused assignment.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Houston Tomball)

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Houston Tomball) Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Contract / Travel (13 weeks, Days)

Pay Range: $43.40 – $51.10 per hour

Same strong NICU travel package as the night shift, but on day shift. Good option if you like contract work, want to grow NICU skills, and prefer daytime hours while still earning travel-level pay.

Employer: PDS Health – Tomball Smiles Dentistry

Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Likely Part-time/Full-time (clinical role)

Likely Pay Range: $40.00 – $50.00 per hour

Provide preventive care, patient education, and hygiene services in a modern dental office focused on the “Perfect Patient Experience.” You’ll need a degree/certificate in Dental Hygiene and a current Texas hygiene license; in return you get strong benefits, CE, and a team that leans into new tech.

Employer: Medical and Cosmetic Center (Jesus Beltran MD & The Aesthetic Suite)

Location: Tomball, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay Range: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Join a multi-specialty family medicine, wellness, and aesthetics practice doing vitals, injections, phlebotomy, EKGs, and front-desk support. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, and you’ll get paid time off, sick time, and on-the-job training in both medical and aesthetic procedures.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Tomball tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.