Tomahawk’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in skilled nursing. If you’re an RN, LPN, CNA/Med Tech, or med aide, there are several solid options with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Midwest Clinical Resource

Midwest Clinical Resource Location: Tomahawk, WI (shifts across Wisconsin)

(shifts across Wisconsin) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract, PRN, Per diem

Full-time, Part-time, Contract, PRN, Per diem Pay: $32–$35/hour

This agency role lets you pick PM and NOC 8-hour shifts with flexible scheduling through an online portal. You get weekly pay, full benefits (medical, dental, vision), sick time, travel help, and fun extras like a rewards program, bonuses, and referral pay.

Employer: North Shore Health (Tomahawk Health Services)

(Tomahawk Health Services) Location: Tomahawk, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you’re a certified Medication Aide/TMA with CNA experience who likes steady days. You’ll handle med passes in a skilled nursing setting, take vitals, and help keep residents safe, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and company-paid life insurance for eligible staff.

Employer: North Shore Health (Tomahawk Health Services)

(Tomahawk Health Services) Location: Tomahawk, WI

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $30.00–$35.25/hour

Great for LPNs who want steady evenings with strong pay and a smaller schedule. You’ll provide hands-on care in a skilled nursing and rehab setting, with training for new grads and access to up to $40,000 in student loan repayment plus a $10,000 stipend for eligible nurses new to skilled nursing.

Employer: North Shore Health (Tomahawk Health Services)

(Tomahawk Health Services) Location: Tomahawk, WI

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Casual, all shifts

Full-time, Part-time, Casual, Pay: $30.00–$35.25/hour

If you want maximum schedule flexibility, this LPN role covers days, evenings, nights, and PRN. You’ll work in a resident-focused skilled nursing community with career growth support and the same loan repayment/stipend program for qualifying nurses.

Employer: Midwest Clinical Resource

Midwest Clinical Resource Location: Tomahawk, WI (shifts across Wisconsin)

(shifts across Wisconsin) Type: Primarily full-time

Primarily Pay: $52–$56/hour

High-paying RN agency role with PM and NOC 8-hour shifts and 40 hours/week expected. You’ll get weekly pay, full benefits, flexible scheduling, travel accommodations, tuition reimbursement, and bonuses, plus a rewards program that recognizes every shift you work.

If one of these fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.