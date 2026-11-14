Tomah has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All three are at the same local shelter and ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter

Phone: (608) 374-2112

Archer is a young male kitten looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow up. His adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting through the shelter.

👉 Meet Archer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter

Phone: (608) 374-2112

Adler is another sweet baby boy who would love a family of his own. Kittens often do well with gentle kids and other friendly pets when introduced slowly.

👉 Meet Adler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter

Phone: (608) 374-2112

Aspen is a young female kitten who would make a lovely new family member. Ask the shelter about her personality and how she might fit into your home.

👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Tomah, WI and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter at (608) 374-2112 to ask about Archer, Adler, or Aspen, or visit their online listings to learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.