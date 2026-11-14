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🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Tomah, WI
Tomah has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All three are at the same local shelter and ready to meet you.
Archer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter
- Phone: (608) 374-2112
Archer is a young male kitten looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow up. His adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting through the shelter.
👉 Meet Archer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Adler
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter
- Phone: (608) 374-2112
Adler is another sweet baby boy who would love a family of his own. Kittens often do well with gentle kids and other friendly pets when introduced slowly.
👉 Meet Adler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aspen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter
- Phone: (608) 374-2112
Aspen is a young female kitten who would make a lovely new family member. Ask the shelter about her personality and how she might fit into your home.
👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Tomah, WI and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter at (608) 374-2112 to ask about Archer, Adler, or Aspen, or visit their online listings to learn more.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.