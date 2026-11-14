Tomah’s hiring scene is steady right now, especially for friendly folks who like helping customers and staying busy on their feet.

Below are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Security Finance

Security Finance Location: Tomah, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role helping neighbors with loans and tax prep, both in person and by phone. No finance experience needed – they offer paid training, strong benefits (medical, dental, 401k match, paid time off), and monthly bonus potential when your branch hits its goals.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Tomah, WI

Type: Full-time (can also be part-time)

Full-time (can also be part-time) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales job helping DIY customers find the right auto parts, plus light services like battery and wiper installs. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and want a mix of customer service, stocking, and occasional local parts delivery.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—new shifts and openings pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.