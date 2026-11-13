Tomah’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned physician or building your clinical career. Here are a few strong roles hiring now in Tomah, WI.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Tomah, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (health system–employed with competitive compensation model)

Outpatient-focused internal medicine role with flexible hours and a manageable 1:8 call schedule (phone only, no inpatient call). You’ll see about 15 patients per day in a state-of-the-art, community-based clinic, with chances to teach, do research, and work with an academic medical center.

Employer: Emplify Health

Location: Tomah, WI

Type: Full-time (0.75 FTE, 60 hours per pay period)

Salary: From $19.05/hr (CHT), from $24.09/hr (LPN), plus shift and weekend differentials

Dialysis role with 12-hour shifts, every third Saturday, and flexible unit scheduling. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) match, PTO, health insurance, tuition help) and clear career growth support through Emplify Health’s Career Development Center.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.