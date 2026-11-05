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Tomah
Free community Thanksgiving dinner offered
6 days ago
Mr. Ed's Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at Murray's On Main on Thanksgiving Day starting at 11:00 a.m. with a free meal open to anyone, including people who may be alone for the holiday. There is no charge to attend, and community members are asked to consider donating their time, pies, or money to help support this tradition.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center
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