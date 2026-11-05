🏭 Tomah, WI manufacturing jobs with multiple openings

Tomah’s plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring for solid, hands-on roles. If you like physical work, steady hours, and good benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company

Rehrig Pacific Company Location: Tomah, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour

Shift: Mon–Thu, 5:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Hand-sort boxes, inspect product quality, and help keep a busy warehouse running smoothly. This role is great if you like 3-day weekends, staying active, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k & ESOP, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company

Rehrig Pacific Company Location: Tomah, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hour + $2/hour shift differential

Shift: Fri–Sun, 5:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Run a large pallet-sorting machine, do some manual sorting, and keep production on track in a fast-paced environment. This is a good fit if you want to pack full-time hours into three nights a week and get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k & ESOP, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Ocean Spray Cranberries

Location: Tomah, WI – Tomah Production Plant

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: From $24.66/hour + $1.25/hour night shift differential (higher levels up to $31.01/hour based on performance)

(higher levels up to based on performance) Schedule: 12-hour 2-2-3 nights, 4:00 PM – 4:00 AM (Friday–Sunday off every other week)

Operate and troubleshoot processing and packaging equipment making Craisins in a clean, indoor plant. This role stands out for Day-1 health, dental, and vision, 401(k) with up to 6% match, quarterly bonus, PTO, tuition help, and clear paths to move into higher-paying operator levels.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Tomah’s plants tend to fill these roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.