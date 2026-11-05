🚌 Tomah, WI Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Tomah has some solid transportation roles open right now, from seasonal holiday work to steady year‑round driving and mechanic paths.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Tomah, WI

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $18.40/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver, help deliver packages, and stay active outdoors. Great if you want short‑term work with no prior experience needed and like flexible, day‑to‑day scheduling.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Tomah, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and pick up returns. This role stands out for its benefits from day one (401k with match, stock plan, health insurance, PTO) and clear paths to grow your career in the company.

Employer: Army National Guard

Location: Tomah, WI

Type: Part-time (military enlistment required)

Pay: Monthly drill pay; most new candidates earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend (subject to change)

Work on military trucks and wheeled vehicles while you earn paid training and access to tuition help, GI Bill, retirement benefits, and possible student loan repayment up to $50,000. Good fit if you like hands‑on mechanical work and want both service and career skills.

If something here fits your skills or goals, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.