    AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Which are the better wireless buds?

    By Alex Bracetti,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0i6y_0wMzc0j500

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYBXv_0wMzc0j500

     Apple AirPods Pro 2

    The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s best buds to date with great sound performance that is enhanced through immersive spatial audio . They come with adaptive ANC, stronger IP protection and USB-C charging.

    For

    • World-class noise cancelation
    • Volume controls right on the stem
    • Dolby Atmos spatial audio
    • Improved battery life

    Against

    • Audio performance needs finessing
    • Lackluster call quality
    • Lanyard costs extra

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAYk0_0wMzc0j500

     Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

    Google’s all-new Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver pleasant sound, substantial ANC, and unique AI functionality in a sleek and incredibly small package.

    For

    • Excellent Google integration with promising AI features
    • Sleek and ultra-tiny design
    • Great ANC
    • Lengthy battery life
    • Warm sound

    Against

    • Unreliable fit
    • Limited functionality for Apple users
    • Spatial audio needs work

    Since they launched, the AirPods Pro 2 have been a top seller and trendsetter for many of the best wireless earbuds . If it isn’t advanced listening modes (e.g., active noise cancellation , Personalized Spatial Audio ), then it’s the intuitive voice activation, smart case capabilities or wide ecosystem support that competitors have attempted to emulate.

    One of those competitors happens to be the all-new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 . These flagship buds from the Internet giant blend numerous upscaled features and unprecedented AI functionality into a chic, classy, and compact package. Whether they’re good enough to knock off Apple’s greatest true wireless creation is up for debate.

    Here’s our in-depth comparison of the AirPods Pro 2 and Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to see which comes out the winner.

    AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Specs compared

    AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Price & availability

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I75Pu_0wMzc0j500

    (Image credit: Future)

    The AirPods Pro 2 have a $249 MSRP and are frequently on sale for $189 at major online retailers. Meanwhile, the $229 Pixel Buds Pro 2 are listed for twenty dollars less. Taking price, performance, and sales opportunities into account, it’s hard not to view Apple’s buds as the more enticing option.

    Winner: Apple AirPods Pro 2

    AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Design

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qnri_0wMzc0j500

    (Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

    The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are incredibly sleek and tiny. They take up very little space and rest comfortably on the concha for long listening sessions. The bold colorways and pebble-shaped charging case will appeal to fashion-forward users. IP54 certification provides the buds with dust and water protection, while IPX4 certification keeps the case sweat- and water-resistant. Our only complaint about the Pixel Buds Pro 2’s design is the loose fit.

    The AirPods Pro 2 have a more practical fit that keeps the buds comfy and stable. They also lack the flair and style of their colorful rival. Apple’s charging case with built-in speaker supports the Find My feature to help locate the product when misplaced. Both the buds and case are IP54-rated.

    Winner: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

    AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Controls

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSZvk_0wMzc0j500

    (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

    Apple’s control scheme on the AirPods Pro 2 remains a category leader. The force sensors are highly responsive and produce great tactile feedback that reassures users of intended commands being met. We love the new touch sensors for seamless volume adjustment. “Hey Siri ” voice activation instantly fires up the digital assistant and acknowledges voice commands as quickly as it executes them. The motion controls (headtracking for spatial audio, wear detection) are also on point.

    The Pixel Buds Pro 2’s touch controls are precise. Google Assistant provides accurate voice command execution and Google Translate is perfect for real-time language transcriptions. The new AI-powered Gemini assistant does a notable job of handling more advanced tasks, such as creating AI images and drafting lengthy messages. Just know that it won’t be replacing elite AI chatbots like ChatGPT any time soon.

    Note that Google Assistant cannot be enabled for use on the AirPods Pro 2 and Siri is unavailable on the Pixel Buds 2 Pro.

    Winner: Apple AirPods Pro 2

    AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Sound quality

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wzqbq_0wMzc0j500

    (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

    Audio is more compelling on the AirPods Pro 2. Apple’s adaptive EQ finely tunes sound to your environment, plus the new low-distortion driver and custom amplifier create richer bass and fuller frequency range. Side features like Headphone Accommodations let you tweak audio balance, range, and brightness. The multitude of EQs available in Apple Music and iOS help enhance performance, depending on the music genre. Lastly, Personalized Spatial Audio (exclusive to Apple devices) offers superb surround sound when watching Dolby Atmos content and live performances.

    You’ll get full, dynamic sound from the Pixel Buds Pro 2, but it requires assigning the right EQ. Switching to the Clarity EQ balances frequencies. Those who prefer a more bass-forward signature can keep the default EQ enabled. Google’s spatial audio mode with head tracking is exclusive to the latest Pixel phones and could use some polishing; sound effects and vocals aren’t as prominent.

    Winner : Apple AirPods Pro 2

    AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Active noise canceling performance

    Apple’s noise-canceling technology is stronger and more intuitive. Expect up to 90 percent of incidental sounds to be blocked out when wearing the AirPods Pro 2. Wind resistance is solid. Adaptive Transparency is terrific for increasing situational awareness in all environments. In addition, there are other listening modes that come in handy for certain situations. Conversation Boost can boost vocals during chats. Live Listen transforms your iPhone into a live mic that captures sounds and sends them to the AirPods. Conversation Awareness will lower the volume when detecting someone’s voice. Personalized Volume adjusts the sound based on the noise levels around you.

    Google’s Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 2.0 technology can handle up to 85 percent of unwanted noises. High-frequency noises are more audible on these buds than their rival. Wind resistance isn’t as strong either. Transparency mode works well for keeping tabs on what’s happening around you.

    Winner : Apple AirPods Pro 2

    AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Special features and apps

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVB0k_0wMzc0j500

    (Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

    Much of what’s available on both sets of buds is exclusive to their respective ecosystem.

    The AirPods Pro 2 grant Apple users sweet perks like automatic switching, audio sharing, Find My integration, “Hey Siri” voice activation, head gestures, one-tap pairing with iOS devices, and all the previously discussed audio features. New health features (Hearing Aid/Protection/Test) are also on the way via an iOS update that are designed to keep your hearing in prime condition.

    The Pixel Buds Pro 2’s feature set is shorter: Bluetooth multipoint, customizable controls, Gemini, Google Translate, Find Device support, Hearing Wellness stats, listening mode activation, sound personalization (EQ, spatial audio, volume balance), and wear detection.

    Winner : Apple AirPods Pro 2

    AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Call quality

    We prefer the AirPods Pro 2 for voice and video calls. Clarity is noticeably better, and noise cancellation is stronger, especially in rowdy environments. You’ll get fine call quality from the Pixel Buds Pro 2, though ANC doesn’t perform as well as it does when listening to music.

    Winner : Apple AirPods Pro 2

    AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Battery life

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4Wc6_0wMzc0j500

    (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

    Longer overall playtime goes to the Pixel Buds Pro 2. A full charge generates up to 12 hours (8 hours with ANC on), which is sufficient for about 3 days of moderate use (3.5 hours daily) before recharging. Google’s wireless charging case can hold up to 48 hours and provides stronger quick charging (5 minutes = 1.5 hours). The AirPods Pro 2 max out at 7 hours, depending how you use the buds. Apple’s charging case does support more charging solutions – Lightning/USB-C (depending on your model), MagSafe wireless charging, Qi-enabled wireless charging, and Apple Watch charging – but has a lower battery life of up to 34 hours. Quick charging is also less powerful (5 minutes = 1 hour).

    Winner : Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

    AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Verdict

    The AirPods Pro 2 are practically as perfect as can be, delivering excellent connectivity, controls, and features that elevate both ANC and sound across all Apple devices. Complaints about battery life and the design are to be expected, but it’s easy to overlook these flaws when factoring in overall performance.

    We’re big fans of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Instantaneous connectivity with all Android devices, robust sound, respectable ANC, and stellar smart controls make the buds worth owning. However, their limited feature set and substandard call quality place them a level below the AirPods Pro 2.

