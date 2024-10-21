AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Which noise-cancelling earbuds win?

Apple AirPods 4

Boasting many of the AirPods Pro 2's features, the latest mid-range AirPods are a solid contender with standout ANC and sound to boot.

For

World-class noise cancelation

Volume controls right on the stem

Dolby Atmos spatial audio

Improved battery life

Against

Audio performance needs finessing

Lackluster call quality

Lanyard costs extra

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver great ANC, audio, and AI functionality in a sleek and incredibly small package.

For

Rich, dynamic, customizable sound

Charging case doubles as a Bluetooth transmitter

Slightly stronger ANC than original Elite 10

Superior head tracking technology

Jabra’s most luxe design since the Elite Active 75t

Against

Connectivity issues

Spatial audio still needs work

Unreliable call quality

‘Tis the season for new true wireless releases and we just got two of the year’s biggest launches in the Apple AirPods 4 (with active noise cancellation) and Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 . One is a mid-range beast with the flagship performance of their upscaled sibling. The other is a notable upgrade from their predecessor that introduces clever AI integration and robust sound in a smaller package.

Features are very similar between the two sets of buds, from ANC to smart controls to spatial audio to wireless charging. Functionality is also more expansive on their respective platforms (iOS, Android).

As for the better purchase, our in-depth breakdown has the answer.

AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Specs compared

AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Price & availability

(Image credit: Future)

Apple created two versions of the AirPods 4 – one with ANC for $179 and one without ANC for $129. They only come in white. Google is selling the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $229 in four colors: Hazel, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen. You can purchase either set of buds on their corresponding brand website or at popular online retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

Both products are competitively priced, but the AirPods 4 give you a little more for your money.

Winner: Apple AirPods 4

AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Design

(Image credit: Future)

Craftsmanship and style go to the Pixel Buds Pro 2. These buds are IP54-rated for dust- and waterproofing and the pebble-shaped charging case is IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance. Sturdy plastic covers the entire product. Size-wise, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are incredibly small and take up very little ear real estate. You can wear them for several hours without feeling fatigued. Google’s bright, bold colorways are also attractive.

Durability is slightly stronger on the AirPods 4. The buds and charging case come with a built-in speaker, which emits a sound to help locate misplaced buds through Find My integration and are composed of hard plastic with IP54 certification. However, it’s time for Apple to ditch the AirPods’ long-stem form for something fresher and more appealing.

Fit is equally unreliable on both models. The AirPods 4’s open-ear design doesn’t provide optimal stabilization, while the Pixel Buds Pro 2’s small size and silicone tips struggle to form a tight seal that keeps the buds locked in.

Winner: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Controls

(Image credit: Future)

Apple’s true wireless control scheme is still one of the best. The AirPods 4 have highly responsive force sensors to execute single-/multi-press and long-press gestures. “Hey Siri ” voice activation is perfect for voice commands. Wear detection instantly auto-pauses content when removing the buds. All that’s missing are the AirPods Pro 2’s touch volume strips to seamlessly adjust the volume.

Google’s all-new AI features make operating the Pixel Buds Pro 2 a lot more fun. The assistant delivers accurate voice commands. Translate works well for real-time language transcriptions. Then there’s the Gemini chatbot, which can handle more complex requests; you can automate tasks, create AI images, draft lengthy messages, and map photos of real-world objects into docs or spreadsheets. Touch controls and wear detection are also spot-on.

It's worth noting that Google Assistant is unavailable on the AirPods 4, and Siri won’t work on the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Winner: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Sound quality

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Audio is more satisfying on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, at least when it comes to standard music listening. An 11mm custom-designed driver sits in each bud to pump out dynamic, crisp sound. The Tensor A1 chip enhances clarity, and the high-frequency chamber smoothens treble. Switching to the Clarity EQ balances frequencies for richer sonic presentation. Google’s spatial audio mode with head tracking is exclusive to the latest Pixel smartphones, but it requires polishing; special effects and vocals lacked immersiveness.

The sound quality on the fourth-gen AirPods is pleasant. Apple’s Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears based on your environment. The low-distortion driver and custom amplifier refine the frequency range. Features like Headphone Accommodations let you tweak audio balance, range, and brightness. Several well-engineered EQs are accessible in Apple Music and iOS. Lastly, there’s Personalized Spatial Audio (exclusive to Apple devices), which is superior to Google’s version and produces terrific surround sound when watching Dolby Atmos content and live performances.

Winner : Tie

AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Active noise canceling performance

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

ANC on the AirPods 4 is surprisingly good. It reduces up to 85 percent of background noise, keeping most low- and mid-frequency sounds to a minimum. The open-ear design still lets in ambient sound, so don’t expect complete silence. Transparency mode is great for increasing situational awareness. Apple’s new Adaptive Audio mode effectively blends ANC and Transparency mode together, based on the noise conditions in your environment. Several of Apple’s other listening modes – Conversation Awareness, Headphone Accommodations, Live Listen, and Personalized Volume – come in handy for special situations.

Google’s Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 2.0 technology and in-ear design provide the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with stronger noise neutralization. These buds eliminate up to the same amount of incidental sound as the AirPods 4, except they perform better against high-frequency noises and wind. Transparency mode suffices for eavesdropping on conversations and keeping tabs on your surroundings.

Winner : Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Special features and apps

(Image credit: Future)

One has the bigger feature set, while the other has more enticing features. There’s enough functionality on both ends to please Apple and Google users.

The AirPods 4 are as close as you can get to the AirPods Pro 2 without spending extra. We already touched on their numerous audio and ANC listening modes. Other perks are automatic switching, audio sharing, Find My support, “Hey Siri” voice activation, head gestures, one-tap pairing with iOS devices, and Vocal Shortcuts (for volume).

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 boast several major Google technologies. Assistant, Gemini, and Translate were previously discussed. There’s also one-tap Fast Pair to provide instant connectivity with all Android devices. Other major features include dual-device pairing, Find Device, Health Wellness stats, listening mode activation, and sound personalization (EQ, spatial audio, volume balance).

Winner : Tie

AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Call quality

(Image credit: Future)

Call quality is top tier on the AirPods 4, thanks to impressive voice isolation that reduces ambient sound and emphasizes vocals. The head gestures feature is mostly accurate for answering or declining calls by shaking your head accordingly.

Voice and video calls sound OK on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. They come in handy when you’re in a pinch, but ANC doesn’t do the best job of removing background noise.

Winner : Apple AirPods 4

AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Battery life

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

A full charge can get the Pixel Buds Pro 2 up to 12 hours, depending how you use the buds, and the wireless charging case holds up to 48 hours. Google’s quick charging is slightly stronger: a 5-minute charge equates to 1.5 hours of playtime, which is 30 minutes more than all AirPods models.

The AirPods 4 max out at 5 hours. Apple’s wireless charging case only holds up to 30 hours, but it does support more charging solutions: Lightning/USB-C (depending on your model), MagSafe wireless charging, Qi-enabled wireless charging, and Apple Watch charging.

Winner : Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Verdict

Choosing between these two products is mostly about platform preference.

However, if we must choose one, then the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are what we prefer to have on our ears. They place Google’s entire software suite at the tip of your fingers, and tongue, for advanced operation on the fly. ANC and sound quality are more adequate. Battery life is much longer as well.

The AirPods 4 guarantee excellent performance with all Apple products. Fantastic sound, intuitive controls, and versatile noise cancellation are huge selling points. Unfortunately, their extremely low battery life may convince you to seek out other on-ear options or spend extra on the AirPods Pro 2.

More from Tom's Guide