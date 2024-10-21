Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tom's Guide

    AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Which noise-cancelling earbuds win?

    By Alex Bracetti,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3he3lk_0wFLYYK100

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dk67y_0wFLYYK100

     Apple AirPods 4

    Boasting many of the AirPods Pro 2's features, the latest mid-range AirPods are a solid contender with standout ANC and sound to boot.

    For

    • World-class noise cancelation
    • Volume controls right on the stem
    • Dolby Atmos spatial audio
    • Improved battery life

    Against

    • Audio performance needs finessing
    • Lackluster call quality
    • Lanyard costs extra

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAYk0_0wFLYYK100

     Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

    The Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver great ANC, audio, and AI functionality in a sleek and incredibly small package.

    For

    • Rich, dynamic, customizable sound
    • Charging case doubles as a Bluetooth transmitter
    • Slightly stronger ANC than original Elite 10
    • Superior head tracking technology
    • Jabra’s most luxe design since the Elite Active 75t

    Against

    • Connectivity issues
    • Spatial audio still needs work
    • Unreliable call quality

    ‘Tis the season for new true wireless releases and we just got two of the year’s biggest launches in the Apple AirPods 4 (with active noise cancellation) and Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 . One is a mid-range beast with the flagship performance of their upscaled sibling. The other is a notable upgrade from their predecessor that introduces clever AI integration and robust sound in a smaller package.

    Features are very similar between the two sets of buds, from ANC to smart controls to spatial audio to wireless charging. Functionality is also more expansive on their respective platforms (iOS, Android).

    As for the better purchase, our in-depth breakdown has the answer.

    AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Specs compared

    AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Price & availability

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uq8UU_0wFLYYK100

    (Image credit: Future)

    Apple created two versions of the AirPods 4 – one with ANC for $179 and one without ANC for $129. They only come in white. Google is selling the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $229 in four colors: Hazel, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen. You can purchase either set of buds on their corresponding brand website or at popular online retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

    Both products are competitively priced, but the AirPods 4 give you a little more for your money.

    Winner: Apple AirPods 4

    AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Design

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJqs1_0wFLYYK100

    (Image credit: Future)

    Craftsmanship and style go to the Pixel Buds Pro 2. These buds are IP54-rated for dust- and waterproofing and the pebble-shaped charging case is IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance. Sturdy plastic covers the entire product. Size-wise, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are incredibly small and take up very little ear real estate. You can wear them for several hours without feeling fatigued. Google’s bright, bold colorways are also attractive.

    Durability is slightly stronger on the AirPods 4. The buds and charging case come with a built-in speaker, which emits a sound to help locate misplaced buds through Find My integration and are composed of hard plastic with IP54 certification. However, it’s time for Apple to ditch the AirPods’ long-stem form for something fresher and more appealing.

    Fit is equally unreliable on both models. The AirPods 4’s open-ear design doesn’t provide optimal stabilization, while the Pixel Buds Pro 2’s small size and silicone tips struggle to form a tight seal that keeps the buds locked in.

    Winner: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

    AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Controls

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEEnG_0wFLYYK100

    (Image credit: Future)

    Apple’s true wireless control scheme is still one of the best. The AirPods 4 have highly responsive force sensors to execute single-/multi-press and long-press gestures. “Hey Siri ” voice activation is perfect for voice commands. Wear detection instantly auto-pauses content when removing the buds. All that’s missing are the AirPods Pro 2’s touch volume strips to seamlessly adjust the volume.

    Google’s all-new AI features make operating the Pixel Buds Pro 2 a lot more fun. The assistant delivers accurate voice commands. Translate works well for real-time language transcriptions. Then there’s the Gemini chatbot, which can handle more complex requests; you can automate tasks, create AI images, draft lengthy messages, and map photos of real-world objects into docs or spreadsheets. Touch controls and wear detection are also spot-on.

    It's worth noting that Google Assistant is unavailable on the AirPods 4, and Siri won’t work on the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

    Winner: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

    AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Sound quality

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zliPD_0wFLYYK100

    (Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

    Audio is more satisfying on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, at least when it comes to standard music listening. An 11mm custom-designed driver sits in each bud to pump out dynamic, crisp sound. The Tensor A1 chip enhances clarity, and the high-frequency chamber smoothens treble. Switching to the Clarity EQ balances frequencies for richer sonic presentation. Google’s spatial audio mode with head tracking is exclusive to the latest Pixel smartphones, but it requires polishing; special effects and vocals lacked immersiveness.

    The sound quality on the fourth-gen AirPods is pleasant. Apple’s Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears based on your environment. The low-distortion driver and custom amplifier refine the frequency range. Features like Headphone Accommodations let you tweak audio balance, range, and brightness. Several well-engineered EQs are accessible in Apple Music and iOS. Lastly, there’s Personalized Spatial Audio (exclusive to Apple devices), which is superior to Google’s version and produces terrific surround sound when watching Dolby Atmos content and live performances.

    Winner : Tie

    AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Active noise canceling performance

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qnri_0wFLYYK100

    (Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

    ANC on the AirPods 4 is surprisingly good. It reduces up to 85 percent of background noise, keeping most low- and mid-frequency sounds to a minimum. The open-ear design still lets in ambient sound, so don’t expect complete silence. Transparency mode is great for increasing situational awareness. Apple’s new Adaptive Audio mode effectively blends ANC and Transparency mode together, based on the noise conditions in your environment. Several of Apple’s other listening modes – Conversation Awareness, Headphone Accommodations, Live Listen, and Personalized Volume – come in handy for special situations.

    Google’s Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 2.0 technology and in-ear design provide the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with stronger noise neutralization. These buds eliminate up to the same amount of incidental sound as the AirPods 4, except they perform better against high-frequency noises and wind. Transparency mode suffices for eavesdropping on conversations and keeping tabs on your surroundings.

    Winner : Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

    AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Special features and apps

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fL7NC_0wFLYYK100

    (Image credit: Future)

    One has the bigger feature set, while the other has more enticing features. There’s enough functionality on both ends to please Apple and Google users.

    The AirPods 4 are as close as you can get to the AirPods Pro 2 without spending extra. We already touched on their numerous audio and ANC listening modes. Other perks are automatic switching, audio sharing, Find My support, “Hey Siri” voice activation, head gestures, one-tap pairing with iOS devices, and Vocal Shortcuts (for volume).

    The Pixel Buds Pro 2 boast several major Google technologies. Assistant, Gemini, and Translate were previously discussed. There’s also one-tap Fast Pair to provide instant connectivity with all Android devices. Other major features include dual-device pairing, Find Device, Health Wellness stats, listening mode activation, and sound personalization (EQ, spatial audio, volume balance).

    Winner : Tie

    AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Call quality

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxTuG_0wFLYYK100

    (Image credit: Future)

    Call quality is top tier on the AirPods 4, thanks to impressive voice isolation that reduces ambient sound and emphasizes vocals. The head gestures feature is mostly accurate for answering or declining calls by shaking your head accordingly.

    Voice and video calls sound OK on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. They come in handy when you’re in a pinch, but ANC doesn’t do the best job of removing background noise.

    Winner : Apple AirPods 4

    AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Battery life

    (Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

    A full charge can get the Pixel Buds Pro 2 up to 12 hours, depending how you use the buds, and the wireless charging case holds up to 48 hours. Google’s quick charging is slightly stronger: a 5-minute charge equates to 1.5 hours of playtime, which is 30 minutes more than all AirPods models.

    The AirPods 4 max out at 5 hours. Apple’s wireless charging case only holds up to 30 hours, but it does support more charging solutions: Lightning/USB-C (depending on your model), MagSafe wireless charging, Qi-enabled wireless charging, and Apple Watch charging.

    Winner : Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

    AirPods 4 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Verdict

    Choosing between these two products is mostly about platform preference.

    However, if we must choose one, then the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are what we prefer to have on our ears. They place Google’s entire software suite at the tip of your fingers, and tongue, for advanced operation on the fly. ANC and sound quality are more adequate. Battery life is much longer as well.

    The AirPods 4 guarantee excellent performance with all Apple products. Fantastic sound, intuitive controls, and versatile noise cancellation are huge selling points. Unfortunately, their extremely low battery life may convince you to seek out other on-ear options or spend extra on the AirPods Pro 2.

    More from Tom's Guide

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review: Every bit as good as Samsung’s flagship
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Google Find My Device now has biometric login — here’s why you should use it
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    iPad mini 7 — 3 reasons to buy and 2 reasons to skip
    Tom's Guide14 hours ago
    iRobot's cheapest 2-in-1 Roomba gets a new auto-empty base and power boost
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Apple reportedly '2 years behind' on AI with Apple Intelligence — here's why
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Down vs memory foam mattress topper: which offers more comfort and support?
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    I tried on the latest Snap Spectacles AR glasses — and they nearly turned me into a pool shark
    Tom's Guide13 hours ago
    Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Coffee expert reveals the 'enemy of great tasting coffee' — and the cleaning hack you need to fix it
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    After Metaphor: ReFantazio, I'm not sure I can go back to Persona
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    'Stranger Things' star teases season 5 finale as the 'the best episode they've ever done'
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    I drove a Volvo XC40 Recharge EV for a week — here's my pros and cons
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #232 (Monday, October 21 2024)
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Apple teases Severance season 2 announcement tomorrow with all-hands meeting countdown
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Firm vs extra firm mattresses: What's the difference in feel and who should sleep on one?
    Tom's Guide6 hours ago
    Antidepressants used to help me sleep, now I rely on these 3 things instead
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Google Keep is about to get a big handwriting upgrade — what you need to know
    Tom's Guide9 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    'Daredevil: Born Again' just got an official Disney Plus release date — plus a leaked trailer
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Gemini vs. ChatGPT vs. Meta AI — which AI image generator wins with food?
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, October 21 (#498)
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Prime Video's new action-comedy movie has grabbed the No. 1 spot — but viewers aren't impressed
    Tom's Guide1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy