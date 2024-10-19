49ers vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere

Sunday's 49ers vs Chiefs live stream is set to be a thriller. Can the 49ers inflict the Chiefs' first loss of the season? Or will the Chiefs continue their unbeaten run? Either way, you can watch 49ers vs Chiefs online from anywhere with a VPN .

49ers vs Chiefs live stream, date, time and channels

The 49ers vs Chiefs live stream takes place on Sunday, October 20

► Time: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 7:25 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 21)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

After losing two Super Bowls to the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers will be determined to win. As it stands, Kyle Shanahan's 49ers are 0-4 against Kansas while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 4-0 against the 49ers.

Both teams have eyes on making another Super Bowl run but have started their seasons in different styles.

The Chiefs have cruised to a perfect 5-0 record. They are juggernauts with a tough defense, an excellent kicking game, and the best quarterback in the NFL.

The 49ers are 3-3. Injuries and inconsistency have blighted their campaign. However, San Francisco enjoyed a brilliant 36-24 win last Thursday night in Seattle. The Niners often improve as the season progresses.

So read on for how to watch 49ers vs Chiefs, along with all of this season's football, with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide .

49ers vs Chiefs injury report

49ers injury report: WR Ricky Pearsall (Questionable), K Matthew Wright (Questionable), WR Jauan Jennings (Doubtful), DL Kevin Givens (Doubtful), RB Jordan Mason (Questionable)

Chiefs injury report: DE Mike Danna (Out), WR Juju Smith-Schuster (Questionable)

How to watch 49ers vs Chiefs from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN ; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services .

Editors Choice

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal VIEW DEAL ON

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or Fubo and watch the 49ers vs Chiefs live stream.

How to watch 49ers vs Chiefs in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the 49ers vs Chiefs live stream is on FOX, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including FOX. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Limited time offer: Get a discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo . It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC. View Deal

How to watch 49ers vs Chiefs live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the 49ers vs Chiefs game is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports NFL and will be unavailable on NFL GamePass until midweek. Kick off is at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch 49ers vs Chiefs live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the 49ers vs Chiefs live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel .

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the 49ers vs Chiefs, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before, as well as the option to get your first month for just $1.

The 49ers vs Chiefs live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass . A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch 49ers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a couple of options for watching 49ers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN/CTV Network.

DAZN , however, will live stream 49ers vs Chiefs, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

More from Tom's Guide