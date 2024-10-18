5 movies like 'Lonely Planet' but better

While Netflix has a major romantic hit on its hands with " Nobody Wants This ," their latest romantic movie "Lonely Planet" hasn't quite been as well-received.

The former has already scored a second-season renewal , whereas Susannah Grant's "Lonely Planet" has earned some pretty scathing takes from critics and has already fallen to the No. 6 spot on the Netflix Top 10 movies list despite only dropping on October 11.

If you've streamed "Lonely Planet" on Netflix and are still in the mood for more romance, here are five more movies that should satisfy your streaming craving a little better.

'Fly Me to the Moon' (2024)

It might feel like a bit of a left-field recommendation to start off, but with a compelling, if far-fetched, central story and likable leads (especially Scarlett Johansson), I think "Fly Me to the Moon" is a recently-released romance more worthy of your time, in my humble opinion.

The Greg Berlanti movie revolves around marketing specialist Kelly Jones (Johansson) and NASA launch director, Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), who — reluctantly — work together to shoot a fake movie landing to appease the public in case the real Apollo 11 mission goes wrong.

Buy/rent on Prime Video now

'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Sofia Coppola's melancholic 2003 romantic dramedy has been a firm favorite for many since its release, and for good reason: it's just as excellent as ever.

"Lost in Translation" sees funnyman Bill Murray playing Bob Harris, a dissatisfied, fading big-screen star who's jetted off to Tokyo to shoot a big whisky commercial. There, he crosses paths with Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), a young college grad who is feeling similarly lost in life. After several encounters, the pair strike up a friendship, bonding as they spend more and more time together in the city.

Watch it on Prime Video now

'Lady Chatterly's Lover' (2022)

An adaptation of D. H. Lawrence's famous romantic novel of the same name, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's "Lady Chatterley's Lover" is a historical drama that depicts the scandalous relationship between the newly-married Lady Chatterley, Connie Reid (Emma Corrin) and gamekeeper Oliver Mellors (Jack O'Connell).

The pair might not be part of the same social circle, but they share a truly intimate, passionate connection that bridges that divide with ease. If you'd prefer a romantic period drama, this Netflix release comes highly recommended.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Set It Up' (2018)

Okay, yes, "Set It Up" is a romantic comedy, rather than a drama, but allow me to indulge myself a little bit for one good reason: "Set It Up" is still one of Netflix's best original movies, and I'll never pass up an opportunity to recommend it to anyone who might not have checked it out before.

Claire Scanlon's delightful romcom follows low-ranking office assistants — Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) — who hatch a cunning plan just to earn themselves a well-earned break: make their demanding bosses fall for one another so they can actually leave the office behind for once.

As the pair carry on keeping up their scheme, sparks start to fly between our leads. "Set It Up" might not be groundbreaking, but its fun, funny, and it boasts two leads with killer chemistry. What more could you want?

Watch it on Netflix now

'The Idea Of You' (2024)

Earlier this year, Prime Video dropped a starry romantic comedy-drama: Michael Showalter's "The Idea of You", and having streamed both, I'd rather watch Solène's love story, myself.

Based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name, "The Idea of You" sees 40-year-old single mother and LA art gallery owner, Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway) taking her daughter to Coachella so she can meet her fave boyband, August Moon.

There, Solène inadvertently crosses paths with August Moon's 24-year-old frontman, Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), and the pair soon strike up a connection... one which plenty of challenges their way.

Watch it on Prime Video now

