The Cherry MX LP 2.1 is one of the best keyboards to type on — but I wish it wasn’t so expensive

As someone who types for a living and reviews at least two keyboards every week, I know what makes a good keyboard. It should offer a comfortable typing (or gaming) experience, the switches should be responsive, the keycaps should be durable — these are just a few things to consider to determine whether it’s one of the best keyboards . So how about the Cherry MX LP 2.1? It’s definitely up there.

This low-profile keyboard comes with super speedy responsive switches, and it offers a delightful typing experience. With a 1,000Hz polling rate, it’s well-suited for casual gaming too, and its small form factor means you can easily travel with it. It comes in two colorways — dark and bright — so there’s something for both sides of the Force. But this is an expensive keyboard, and its subpar battery life doesn’t help its case.

For the complete breakdown, read my full Cherry MX LP 2.1 review.

Cherry MX LP 2.1 review: Specs

Cherry MX LP 2.1 review: Cheat sheet

What is it? A low-profile mechanical keyboard in a compact 65% layout

A low-profile mechanical keyboard in a compact 65% layout Who is it for? For people with a chunk of cash to spend on a productivity and casual gaming keyboard

For people with a chunk of cash to spend on a productivity and casual gaming keyboard How much does it cost? The Cherry MX LP 2.1 is available for $149 at Amazon U.S. / £143 at Amazon U.K.

The Cherry MX LP 2.1 is available for $149 at Amazon U.S. / £143 at Amazon U.K. What do we like? Its portability, great typing and gaming performance, comfort and light and dark colorways

Its portability, great typing and gaming performance, comfort and light and dark colorways What don’t we like? Battery life is subpar and it’s expensive

Cherry MX LP 2.1 review: The ups

The Cherry MX LP 2.1 is a delight to type and game on, it’s highly portable and comfortable, and it comes in two colorways.

Portable

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for a keyboard to travel with, the Cherry MX LP 2.1 checks the “travel-friendly” box. The keyboard has a 65% layout so while you don’t get many onboard controls, you get a keyboard that can slide into your backpack. Measuring just 12.12 x 3.89 x 1.06 inches, the MX LP 2.1 barely took up any space in my backpack and was comfortable to carry to and from work.

Its weight is negligible too, weighing 0.94lbs. It’s lighter than the likes of the NuPhy Air75 V2 (1.31lbs, $119) and the Logitech MX Keys Mini (1.11lbs, $99), making it the most lightweight keyboard I’ve tested so far.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

So what about the Cherry MX LP 2.1’s design? I’d describe it as “divisive” as it may not be everyone’s cup of tea. It comes in two colorways: white with red, blue and white keycaps, and black with gray, yellow and black keycaps. I tested the former and while I’m not a fan of the garish reds and blues, I had two friends say they really liked it. Having seen photos of the black colorway, that would be more up my street (can you tell I was an emo kid growing up?). So whether you align with the dark or light side, there’s something for everyone.

(Image credit: Future)

The RGB backlighting also adds to its appeal, as the shine-through keycaps let you appreciate it in all its glory. This also means that for those who aren’t touch typists, it’s easier to see and use in the dark.

Comfortable

(Image credit: Future)

The Cherry MX LP 2.1 is a very comfortable keyboard to type on. This keyboard uses Cherry MX Low Profile Speed switches which are quicker and easier to activate compared to standard profile ones, while also taking up less space. These switches have an actuation point of 3.2mm, while regular Cherry switches have an actuation point of about 4mm. The MX LP 2.1’s switches contribute to a more comfortable and intuitive typing experience as you don’t need to press down too hard to activate them.

Low-profile keycaps grace the top of the keyboard, which are ergonomically-friendly because you don’t need to raise your wrist too much to type. Having used the keyboard as my daily driver for a week, I can vouch for its comfort as I didn’t experience any pain in my wrists and hands.

Gaming performance

The Cherry MX LP 2.1 has a 1,000Hz polling rate, which means it's well-suited for casual gaming. I fired up a few games to see if it held its own — and it did. The 1,000Hz polling rate combined with the soft keycaps and responsive switches contribute towards this.

(Image credit: Future)

The keycaps have a good size too, so the chances of pressing the wrong key are low, which came in clutch when playing Lies of P and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. In Lies of P, I was able to accurately dodge quick enemies and press F to use Fable Arts. In CS:GO, I truly appreciated the shorter actuation distance of the MX Low Profile Speed switches as I could quickly crouch, strafe and sprint. The 65% layout also meant that I had more space on my desk to maneuver my mouse.

Of course, the MX LP 2.1’s gaming performance isn’t comparable to the similarly priced Keychron K2 HE ’s ($130) — which has multi-actuation points and magnetic switches — but Cherry’s offering is geared more towards productivity. If you want a purely gaming board, consider one of the best gaming keyboards instead.

Typing experience

(Image credit: Future)

I was pleasantly surprised by the Cherry MX LP 2.1’s typing performance. The 65% layout means you lose out on the Fn row, but its performance more than makes up for it. This keyboard is a typist’s dream (although I would have preferred PBT keycaps). This keyboard uses Cherry MX Low Profile Speed switches with a 45g actuation force and 1mm pre-travel distance. The switches give good tactile feedback when pressed. The keys and switches almost feel like they’re floating, and it’s a lovely feeling under your fingertips.

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed using this keyboard for work. I even used it throughout the October Prime Day chaos to bash out several articles a day!

I put the MX LP 2.1 through its paces by taking a typing test on 10fastfingers.com and you can see the results above. I got my second-best typing score of all time with great speed and accuracy.

Cherry MX LP 2.1 review: The downs

There isn’t a lot wrong with the Cherry MX LP 2.1, with its subpar battery life and steep price point being the only cons.

Subpar battery life

(Image credit: Future)

I don’t expect wonders from a keyboard’s battery life, especially if I have RGB lighting on full blast. But the Cherry MX LP 2.1 still managed to disappoint me. When I started using it, it was at 100%. I used it for three full days of typing — that’s around 30 hours — and the keyboard died at the end of the third day. I expected better. The cheaper Logitech MX Keys Mini, on the other hand, can last you up to 10 days on a single charge.

Expensive

(Image credit: Future)

I wish the Cherry MX LP 2.1 wasn’t so expensive. This keyboard will cost you $149 at Amazon U.S. / £143 at Amazon U.K. That’s a steep price to pay.

Depending on your requirements and preferences, there are cheaper alternatives available. For example, the Keychron K13 Max ($94) and the NuPhy Air75 V2 ($119) are low-profile, hot-swappable and come with PBT keycaps. If you like membrane keyboards and need one to travel with, the Logitech MX Keys Mini also provides a lovely typing experience.

We’ve seen the MX LP 2.1 dip as low as $99 at Amazon U.S. in the past, so it’s worth waiting for a sales event before buying it.

Cherry MX LP 2.1 review: Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

For users who prioritize portability, comfort and a buttery smooth typing experience, the Cherry MX LP 2.1 is a great choice. Ideal for both work and gaming, thanks to the 1,000Hz polling rate and MX Low Profile Speed switches, the MX LP 2.1 is responsive and you won’t be making as many typos. It also comes in two colorways — bright and dark — so there’s something for everyone.

(Image credit: Future)

There aren’t a lot of things wrong with the keyboard. Its most noteworthy drawback is its subpar battery life as, in my testing, it lasted me only three full days. It’s also quite expensive as you’ll need to shell out $149.

Ultimately, the MX LP 2.1 is a fantastic keyboard with only a couple of drawbacks. So lovely to type on that your fingers will sing, and it doubles as a great travel companion too.