Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tom's Guide

    iOS 18.1 makes it easy to change your Apple Account email — here’s how

    By Josh Render,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWacx_0w61WTPP00

    The upcoming iOS 18.1 update allows users to change the primary email address associated with their Apple Account more easily.

    In the current version of iOS, changing the Apple Account primary email is quite a hassle. To do so you need to first delete your primary email, add a new one and then go through the verification process again. Alternatively, users can set up alias emails that replace the name when sending over documents, but the main email can still be seen on occasion, which can be pretty awkward if you're still using your old "fun" email you made as a kid.

    But according to a report from MacRumors , this process should be much easier in iOS 18.1 as it will be possible to add a new primary email address to the account without needing to change the one used to create the account. This means that, while you will still use the original account to log in, there will be no chance of that email appearing on any shared documents, calendar invites or the like. This will save users a lot of time, and avoid some embarrassing situations.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtFZa_0w61WTPP00

    (Image credit: MacRumors)

    The truth is that many of us set up our Apple Accounts a while ago and had some pretty terrible email addresses. So being able to quickly add a primary account without needing to reverify will be a major time saver, if it is easy to set up. We won't know for certain until October 28 (the rumored launch date of iOS 18.1 ) but hopefully, it will simply be completable in only a few taps.

    iOS 18.1 should also bring Apple Intelligence features to users for the first time outside of beta release. Although some features still won't arrive until iOS 18.2 , you still get Writing Tools, to help improve any text on your phone, a host of photo editing features, notification summaries and an improved Siri .

    A lot is coming for iPhones in the coming months, and while this isn't the biggest change on the horizon, changing your Apple Account's attached email more easily is a major quality-of-life improvement for owners of the best iPhones .

    More from Tom's Guide

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Samsung rolls out OneUI to millions of TVs — here’s everything new on your Samsung TV
    Tom's Guide16 hours ago
    You can now type to Siri in iOS 18.1 — here's how
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    iOS 18 lets you navigate your home screen with eye tracking — here's how
    Tom's Guide4 hours ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Apple Intelligence brings smart replies to Apple Mail in iOS 18.1 — here's how to use it
    Tom's Guide5 hours ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond3 days ago
    200-photo face-offs: All of our head-to-head camera phone comparisons
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Watch Out for This Gmail Account Takeover Scam
    PC Magazine3 days ago
    Get Ready: Social Security to Issue Double Payments in Early November
    goaifa.com3 days ago
    I asked ChatGPT to roast my Instagram feed — here's how you can too
    Tom's Guide4 days ago
    Forget iPhone 17 — iPhone 18 tipped to use world's first 2nm chip
    Tom's Guide15 hours ago
    Samsung Galaxy S25 FE tipped for 2025 release — and it could be thinner than ever
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    I just drove a hybrid SUV with massage chairs and scent diffusers that turn your car into a mobile spa
    Tom's Guide6 hours ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    What is a fall simmer pot and how to make one
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Netflix is getting an exciting spy thriller show this year — here's when you can watch it
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Steam now confirms you're buying a license, not a game — here’s why that sucks
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    How to watch 'Couples Therapy' online from anywhere — stream all episodes now
    Tom's Guide21 hours ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meta Quest 3S review: The best VR headset for the money
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, October 14 (#491)
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    NordVPN launches Arm-native app for Snapdragon PCs
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    Max's new No. 1 movie is a twisty, mystery thriller you should stream right now
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Is the Helix Midnight Elite mattress worth it? I tried it — here's what I think
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    New report spills everything about Apple smart display — price, features and more
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    No, not the gym — you can build core strength and sculpt your abs with just your bodyweight and these 4 moves
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    I tried this 8-minute no-equipment barre workout to help strengthen my core — here's what happened
    Tom's Guide2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy