What is a fall simmer pot and how to make one

As the leaves start to turn and there's a chill in the air, nothing welcomes the season quite like the warm, spicy scent of autumn. Enter the fall simmer pot: a simple, non-toxic way to infuse your home with the cozy aromas of the season.

It's one of the best natural hacks to make your home smell good without chemicals , filling your space with the essence of fall without any artificial fragrances. Whether you're looking for scents to give your home a Christmas-y vibe , or seeking the perfect autumn ambiance, simmer pots have got you covered.

Did you know t he right scent can help you fall asleep for longer ? With a simmer pot, you can create a soothing atmosphere perfect for winding down that won't break the bank. So, grab your favorite fruit, and let's dive into the world of fall simmer pots!

What is a fall simmer pot?

A fall simmer pot , also known as a stovetop potpourri, is a natural and aromatic way to infuse your home with the cozy scents of autumn . Unlike candles or air fresheners, which often use artificial fragrances, a simmer pot uses whole fruits, spices, and herbs to create a warm, inviting aroma.

The concept is simple: you combine fragrant ingredients in a pot of water and let it simmer on your stove . As the water heats, it releases essential fragrances from the ingredients, filling your home with a natural, seasonal scent.

What you'll need

1 whole apple

1 whole orange

1 whole lemon

Cinnamon sticks

Ground nutmeg/ginger

Large pot

1. Prepare the fruits

Slice the apple and citrus fruits into quarter-inch thick slices. Don't peel them — the peels add extra fragrance to your simmer pot. The aroma of orange peels, in particular, is quintessentially autumnal.

2. Combine ingredients

Transfer the fruit slices to a large pot. Sprinkle in the ground nutmeg and ginger , and add the cinnamon sticks . If you're using ground cinnamon, add it now too. Fill the pot with water and give everything a good stir.

3. Simmer and enjoy

Set the pot over medium-high heat and bring it to a low boil. Once it's bubbling, reduce the heat to a simmer. Let it stew for at least 2-3 hours to really notice the aroma throughout your home. You can keep it simmering all day if you like — just remember to add water as needed to prevent burning .

4. Bonus tip

Don't be afraid to get creative! Try adding whole cloves, cardamom pods, or a teaspoon of your favorite pumpkin spice blend . For a different twist, combine lemon slices with fresh rosemary sprigs, vanilla extract , and a touch of lavender.

Remember, the beauty of a simmer pot is its flexibility. Feel free to adjust the quantities and ingredients to suit your preferences. Happy simmering!









