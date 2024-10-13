Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tom's Guide

    What is a fall simmer pot and how to make one

    By Kaycee Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18F9ef_0w57dOmC00

    As the leaves start to turn and there's a chill in the air, nothing welcomes the season quite like the warm, spicy scent of autumn. Enter the fall simmer pot: a simple, non-toxic way to infuse your home with the cozy aromas of the season.

    It's one of the best natural hacks to make your home smell good without chemicals , filling your space with the essence of fall without any artificial fragrances. Whether you're looking for scents to give your home a Christmas-y vibe , or seeking the perfect autumn ambiance, simmer pots have got you covered.

    Did you know t he right scent can help you fall asleep for longer ? With a simmer pot, you can create a soothing atmosphere perfect for winding down that won't break the bank. So, grab your favorite fruit, and let's dive into the world of fall simmer pots!

    What is a fall simmer pot?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naVq0_0w57dOmC00

    (Image: © Shutterstock)

    A fall simmer pot , also known as a stovetop potpourri, is a natural and aromatic way to infuse your home with the cozy scents of autumn . Unlike candles or air fresheners, which often use artificial fragrances, a simmer pot uses whole fruits, spices, and herbs to create a warm, inviting aroma.

    The concept is simple: you combine fragrant ingredients in a pot of water and let it simmer on your stove . As the water heats, it releases essential fragrances from the ingredients, filling your home with a natural, seasonal scent.

    What you'll need

    • 1 whole apple
    • 1 whole orange
    • 1 whole lemon
    • Cinnamon sticks
    • Ground nutmeg/ginger
    • Large pot

    1. Prepare the fruits

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSmre_0w57dOmC00

    (Image: © Future)

    Slice the apple and citrus fruits into quarter-inch thick slices. Don't peel them — the peels add extra fragrance to your simmer pot. The aroma of orange peels, in particular, is quintessentially autumnal.

    2. Combine ingredients

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Bb9y_0w57dOmC00

    (Image: © Future)

    Transfer the fruit slices to a large pot. Sprinkle in the ground nutmeg and ginger , and add the cinnamon sticks . If you're using ground cinnamon, add it now too. Fill the pot with water and give everything a good stir.

    3. Simmer and enjoy

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GV2yF_0w57dOmC00

    (Image: © Future)

    Set the pot over medium-high heat and bring it to a low boil. Once it's bubbling, reduce the heat to a simmer. Let it stew for at least 2-3 hours to really notice the aroma throughout your home. You can keep it simmering all day if you like  — just remember to add water as needed to prevent burning .

    4. Bonus tip

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nm7PW_0w57dOmC00

    (Image: © Shutterstock)

    Don't be afraid to get creative! Try adding whole cloves, cardamom pods, or a teaspoon of your favorite pumpkin spice blend . For a different twist, combine lemon slices with fresh rosemary sprigs, vanilla extract , and a touch of lavender.

    Remember, the beauty of a simmer pot is its flexibility. Feel free to adjust the quantities and ingredients to suit your preferences. Happy simmering!



    Know you've learned how to make a fall simmer pot, why not check out our other guides? If you want to create a spa-like bathroom, these 5 easy hacks will make your bathroom smell good . Knowing how to make your own DIY cleaning products will save you money on your shopping bills. And bring fragrance to your home by exploring 7 indoor plants that will make your house smell nicer.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Can a mattress cause neck pain? Yes, here's how to fix that
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    5 unusual ways you can use cinnamon around your home — and you'll be surprised
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    iOS 18 lets you quickly sort photos by category — here's how to do it
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Saatva returns policy: Key things to know before buying
    Tom's Guide4 days ago
    7 mattress cleaning mistakes that age your bed prematurely — and how to avoid them
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    No Kindle? No problem: 5 places to buy DRM-free e-books
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Single vs double oven — which is best for you?
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    How to squirrel-proof your Halloween pumpkins — 5 tips to keep the pests away
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    What is the Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed and should you buy it?
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    What is Meta AI? Everything you need to know
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Pilates instructor shares 3 favorite moves for strengthening your back and boosting posture — and 3 common mistakes
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Samsung Galaxy S25 FE tipped for 2025 release — and it could be thinner than ever
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Netflix is getting an exciting spy thriller show this year — here's when you can watch it
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #224 (Sunday, October 13 2024)
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    NYT Connections today hints and answers — Turesday, October 15 (#492)
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    You only need 2 dumbbells and 30 minutes to build muscle all over and strengthen your core
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    I tried Apple Intelligence to improve my writing — here’s what happened
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    iPad mini 7 unveiled with A17 Pro chip — release date, specs, price and more
    Tom's Guide12 hours ago
    The Keychron Q14 Max is the best ergonomic keyboard I’ve used so far — and my wrists have never been this pain-free
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    5 tips on how to dry clothes indoors without a clothes dryer
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    How to clean a stand mixer — keep your KitchenAid gleaming
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    ChatGPT can remember some of what you tell it — here's how to find out what it knows
    Tom's Guide1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy