Is the Helix Midnight Elite mattress worth it? I tried it — here's what I think

The Helix Midnight Elite mattress is the pinnacle of the popular Helix Midnight series, a whopping nine-layer hybrid that promises the ultimate combination of pressure-relieving support for side sleepers. I visited 3Z Brands in Arizona to test the Helix Midnight Elite to see if it’s as cozy and luxurious as it looks, and will be sharing all of my testing notes and data with you here.

The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the best mattresses we've tested this year for top-rated comfort, support and cooling, and costs $1,899 (MSRP $2,373) for a queen on sale. The Original Midnight is the budget option in the range at $1,099 for a queen (MSRP $1,373).

The Midnight Elite builds upon its predecessors by adding dual layers of microcoils and extra memory foam comfort layers. At 16" tall, it’s billed as the 'tallest mattress on the internet' – it’s certainly the tallest mattress I’ve ever scaled in my testing career – and at $2,999 (MSRP $3,748) for a queen on sale, it has a price tag to match. So is it worth the money? This is what I discovered during my hands-on review...

Helix Midnight Elite mattress specs

Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium (we rate it 6.5/10)

Height: 16"

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 15 years

MSRP: from $1,999 at Helix Sleep on sale

With a starting a sale price of $1,999 (was $2,498) for a twin, the Helix Midnight Elite is most definitely a luxury item. It comes with a 100-night mattress trial and free shipping and returns, so you can try it for a few months before fully committing.

While we normally see it in the monthly mattress sales with deals of up to 20% off, I predict that this year's Black Friday mattress deals could yield some of the lowest prices I've seen yet on this luxury bed. But before you add it to your cart, read my Helix Midnight Elite hands-on review to find out if it's right for you...

Helix Midnight Elite mattress: Price & deals

Retails for $3,748 in queen but regular sales take up to 20% off

Includes a 100-night risk-free trial and a 15-year warranty

Often comes with free accessories like pillows or bedding

The Helix Midnight and the Midnight Luxe take the two top spots in our best side sleeper mattress guide. The Helix Midnight Elite is a bonafide luxury mattress and much more expensive, with a starting MSRP of $2,498 for a twin. (Sidebar: It's not very often that we see a luxury mattress available in sizes smaller than full.)

Monthly Helix mattress sales normally shave around 20% off, though major shopping events like Presidents' Day, Labor Day, and Black Friday can bring larger discounts of 25-30% off. Below are the MSRPs for all sizes of the Helix Midnight Elite with prices after our exclusive promo code:

Twin MSRP: $2,498 (on sale for $1,824 )

$2,498 (on sale for ) Twin XL MSRP: $2,748 (on sale for $2,006 )

$2,748 (on sale for ) Full MSRP: $3,311 (on sale for $2,417 )

$3,311 (on sale for ) Queen MSRP: $3,748 (on sale for $2,736 )

$3,748 (on sale for ) King MSRP: $4,498 (on sale for $3,283 )

$4,498 (on sale for ) California king MSRP: $4,498 (on sale for $3,283 )

A 100-night trial and 15-year warranty are included. Helix also bundles in free accessories such as a pair of pillows or a bedding set to sweeten the deal. Shipping is free, but you can add in-home setup and/or mattress removal for an extra fee if you live in an eligible ZIP code.

Helix Midnight Elite mattress: Design

A 16" hybrid pillow-top mattress with a cooling cover

Comfort layers consist of foam and microcoils

Zoned 8" coils provide targeted lumbar support

The Helix Midnight Elite is a pillow-top mattress boasting a 16" profile and comprising nine layers. It's capped by a 2" quilted foam pillow-top wrapped in GlacioTex cooling fabric. The top cover is removable to accommodate the two-part design of the mattress.

The comfort layers are contained in what Helix calls a "comfort cartridge," which you’ll need to install during setup. (I'll elaborate on that later.) This "cartridge" contains two layers of dense memory foam for balanced pressure relief and support, plus a layer of latex-like Helix Dynamic Foam.

Nestled between each foam layer is a bed of wrapped microcoils to aid pressure relief and alignment. It's unlike anything we've seen among this year's best hybrid mattresses , making it a very unique design.

The bottom half includes a responsive foam transition layer and a dense base foam layer with 8" wrapped coils in between. The coils are reinforced along the perimeter and in the center for increased support at the edges and lumbar, respectively.

The Helix Midnight Elite is a fiberglass-free mattress; it instead uses a barrier made from fire-retardant Rayon yarn. It's also GREENGUARD Gold certified and features CertiPUR-US foams, guaranteeing it's safe for you to sleep on.

Helix Midnight Elite mattress: Comfort & pressure relief

A medium mattress that's a 6.5/10 on the firmness scale

Deep pressure relief for the hips, shoulders, and knees

We think this is a true side sleeper mattress

Like the Midnight and the Midnight Luxe, the Midnight Elite is rated a medium firmness by the brand. My fellow testers and I are inclined to agree, as we collectively rated it a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

All mattresses in the Helix Midnight range are designed for side sleeping, but the Midnight Elite takes it to another level. Its taller profile and layers of foam and microcoils offer ample pressure point relief plus sufficient support for the lumbar and hips.

All of us were most comfortable sleeping on our sides here, as we could feel the top layers gently mold to our bodies. This is similar to what we experience when testing the best memory foam mattresses .

While we found the Midnight Elite well-balanced for side sleeping, we were less enthusiastic when lying on our backs and stomachs as our midsections would dip – more so when we were on our stomachs. We eventually reverted to our sides to enjoy the true comfort of this mattress.

We objectively gauged the pressure relief of the Helix Midnight Elite using a 35lb weight. Per our measurements, it sank 3" in the center (where the stronger coils are placed) and 3.25" in the top half (which is softer to accommodate the shoulders). For as soft as they are, the top layers aren't 'gooey' and the surface snapped back into form rather quickly. This made it easy for us to switch positions, too.

Helix Midnight Elite mattress: Performance

Sturdy edges inhibited by design flaws

Average motion isolation – not for restless couples

GlacioTex cover feels soothing to the touch

For this hands-on review, we followed our mattress methodology by evaluating the edge support, motion isolation, temperature regulation, and setup of a queen-size Helix Midnight Elite mattress (sans bedsheets). Here's how we fared...

Edge support

The edge support of the Helix Midnight Elite isn't necessarily bad. We measured a 3" sink after placing a 35lb weight along the middle perimeter and at the bottom corner, which matches the sinkage we recorded at the center of the bed. (That's a good thing – the edges shouldn't dip lower than the middle.)

However, the design of the Midnight Elite poses some challenges. Not only is it a whopping 16" tall, but the GlacioTex cover feels as slick as a freshly cleaned ice rink. My feet could barely touch the floor and I had trouble steadying myself due to the slippery surface. My fellow testers had similar experiences.

If you like to occupy as much space as possible when sleeping, you'll fare well with the Midnight Elite. My fellow testers and I were able to sprawl out and lean over the side of the bed without fear of falling overboard - but as we've noted in previous reviews of mattresses with GlacioTex covers, the slickness of the fabric can cause an issue, even when covered with bed sheets.

Motion isolation

The Helix Midnight Elite has a mix of foams combined with multiple layers of coils, allowing it some give with enough bounce to make it easy to move around. But how well does it minimize motion transfer from one side of the bed to the other?

We conducted an objective test using an empty wine glass and an 18lb weight, which we dropped from roughly 4" above the surface. Dropping the weight 25" away from the glass caused a slight wobble, and a drop from 12" away produced a more noticeable sway. The wine glass tipped over when we dropped the weight just 4" away from it.

These results suggest that couples or families who bedshare will feel their cosleeper's movements to some extent, especially if they toss and turn frequently. My testing partners and I took turns getting in and out of bed while one of us was lying down, and although our subtle movements would have been unlikely to disturb our slumber, the vigorous motions were harder to ignore.

Temperature regulation

Granted, we're basing this aspect on our first impressions in a climate-controlled showroom but we believe the multiple layers of coils will prevent the Midnight Elite from trapping heat. Plus, the GlacioTex cover has a soothing sensation upon touch and was a welcome respite from the brutal Arizona heat. For an idea of how well GlacioTex fibers perform, read our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review .

Setup

Our Helix Midnight Elite was a floor model that hadn't been roll-packed so we didn't need to set it up. However, we did have to move it across the showroom floor. Given its hefty weight, we thought we'd make the moving process easier by separating the base and the top comfort layers. This would allow us to simulate the setup process to some extent.

The Helix Midnight Elite ships in two separate boxes to circumvent FedEx's 150lb weight limit. One portion contains the base layers and cover, while the other includes a "comfort cartridge" that holds the foam and micro coil layers. It's encased in a black fabric and resembles a giant mattress topper .

For our queen-size mattress, assembly was a team effort since the cartridge is a bit awkward to maneuver and we had to run the zipper for the top cover completely around the mattress. Still, it was easier than moving the mattress intact – but the side handles should make rotating the mattress less of a hassle.

If you'd rather not fuss with setup, Helix offers in-home delivery plus mattress and foundation removal for an additional fee, but availability varies by ZIP code.

Helix Midnight Elite mattress: User reviews

As the time of writing, the Helix Midnight Elite has over 200 reviews and a 4.2-star rating out of 5 at Helix Sleep. You can sort reviews by rating, date, and whether they include photo or video.

Positive reviews praise the Midnight Elite's luxurious and cozy design, which many Helix shoppers claim has helped to alleviate their back and joint pain. Critics call out imperfections in the build quality (such as indentations and broken side handles) and customer service issues.

Should you buy the Helix Midnight Elite mattress?

Buy the Helix Midnight Elite mattress if...

✅ You want to turn your bedroom into a 5-star hotel: The Helix Midnight Elite oozes indulgence – which is certainly a plus if that's what you're after. The sumptuous pillow-top, ultra-tall profile, and embroidered details give it a luxurious look and feel that rival some of the world's best hotel mattresses .

✅ You love to sleep on your side: The Helix Midnight line is dedicated to side sleepers. The Elite takes the experience up to 11 with a winning combo of foams, pocket springs, and microcoils to ease your joints and keep you well-supported.

✅ You want White Glove Delivery: This isn't standard, and it's not available in every ZIP code, but it's nice to know the option is available since this mattress can be cumbersome to set up and haul. You can arrange for the pickup of your old mattress and foundation, too.

Don't buy the Helix Midnight Elite mattress if...

❌ You're short or have mobility issues: A 16" mattress is impressive, but not always practical. Getting in and out of bed may be a struggle for shorter sleepers or those with an injury. (You could opt for a low-profile bed base or add a step stool to solve this problem.)

❌ You're easily disturbed by movement: If you can sleep through your partner's night terrors or your cat's late-night zoomies, this might not be an issue. Otherwise, seek a mattress that does a better job of dampening movements – the Midnight Luxe aced our motion isolation tests in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review .

❌ You sit on the edge of your bed often: I like to sit on the side of my bed upon waking up, which I could not do comfortably with the Helix Midnight Elite. Between the 16" profile and the slickness of the GlacioTex cover, I had difficulty steadying myself.

The bottom line

Unless you have the cash to splash for a Helix Midnight Elite, I'd recommend going with the Helix Midnight Luxe or the original Helix Midnight (see our Helix Midnight mattress review for more) as both are capable side sleeper mattresses that won't bust your bank account.

That's not to take anything away from the Helix Midnight Elite – it's an exquisite mattress that this side sleeper wouldn't mind sinking into every night – but it's more of a want than a need.