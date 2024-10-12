Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tom's Guide

    You only need 2 dumbbells and 30 minutes to build muscle all over and strengthen your core

    By Becks Shepherd,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZZOq_0w4EmlA300

    You can get a lot of things done within 30 minutes, including a full-body high intensity resistance training (HIRT) workout which will work just about every muscle in your body.

    Using just a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells , this high-intensity muscle-building routine is created Dan, one-half of the YouTube fitness duo Tiff x Dan . This particular sweat session is designed to build strength, tone muscle and elevate your heart rate, which, in turn, will help improve your cardiovascular endurance.

    Having a good level of cardio fitness is something we should all be striving to achieve. Along with helping you maintain better heart health, activities that increase your heart rate can also help reduce the risk of high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

    According to the current World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines , adults should be ticking off a minimum of 150-300 minutes of moderate physical activity a week, or 75-150 minutes of vigorous physical activity. So, to help get you one step closer to that goal, check out this 30-minute high-intensity session.

    Watch Tiff x Dan's 30-minute full-body workout

    Similar to the more well-known high-intensity interval training (HITT), HIRT is a workout style that combines strength training exercises in short bursts, with periods of recovery in between.

    According to one 2020 paper published in the Exercise Physiology journal, both HITT and HIRT can work to improve cardiometabolic health in a short amount of time, which makes them an effective way to train when you've got a busy schedule.

    In total, this full-body HIRT workout is made up of three circuits, each of which contains four dumbbell exercises . You’ll repeat each of these three circuits two times. Each of the four exercises in each circuit uses a pair of dumbbells and should be completed for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds of rest.

    For context, Dan uses two 30 lbs dumbbells. But instead of following suit, the trainer suggests using a weight that’s challenging for your body, but not so challenging you’re unable to complete each interval.

    Dan also starts with a short warm-up including exercises bound to get your heart racing. This includes jumping jacks , squats , and rear lunges with a knee drive . He then moves onto the three circuits which contain exercises like split squats , overhead presses , bent-over rows, hammer presses, and dumbbell pushups .

    More from Tom’s Guide

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Skip the gym — you only need 15 minutes to build full-body strength with this bodyweight workout
    Tom's Guide14 hours ago
    I tried this 8-minute no-equipment barre workout to help strengthen my core — here's what happened
    Tom's Guide18 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    ChatGPT can remember some of what you tell it — here's how to find out what it knows
    Tom's Guide9 hours ago
    Think you have sleep apnea? Experts share the 5 main symptoms and what to do
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Elon Musk unveils Tesla self-driving Cybercab for under $30,000 — what the heck is it?
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Cowboys vs Lions live stream today: How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere, injuries and inactives
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Scrappy Doo is Graduating from Training Camp
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    What is a fall simmer pot and how to make one
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Saatva returns policy: Key things to know before buying
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    New iPhone SE 4 case leak hints at major design upgrade
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Samsung Galaxy S25 FE tipped for 2025 release — and it could be thinner than ever
    Tom's Guide9 hours ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    5 unusual ways you can use cinnamon around your home — and you'll be surprised
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    What You Don't Know Can Hurt: 3 facts about updated COVID-19 vaccines
    Chicago Star Media6 days ago
    I asked ChatGPT to roast my Instagram feed — here's how you can too
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    I tried Apple Intelligence to improve my writing — here’s what happened
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    5 ways to make your old mattress more comfortable without replacing it
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Netflix's new romantic drama movie has finally landed — and it's an intoxicating watch
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    How to watch 'The Last of the Sea Women' online and from anywhere
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Apple TV Plus' new psychological thriller show just dropped — and critics are saying it 'demands to be watched'
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    No Kindle? No problem: 5 places to buy DRM-free e-books
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    MelGeek MADE68 review: Style but not so much substance
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Xbox games are coming to the Xbox app on Android soon — what you need to know
    Tom's Guide3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy