Prime Video confirms 'Reacher' season 4 renewal — and we have a season 3 release date

Prime Video has officially renewed “Reacher” for a fourth season — even though fans are still waiting for the next season to drop. Don’t worry though, because the streamer has confirmed season 3 will be released sometime in 2025 .

The announcement comes as no surprise, considering “Reacher” has become one of the streaming service's most popular series, consistently ranking in the platform’s top 10 since its debut. Season 2 of “Reacher” was the most-viewed 2023 release on Prime Video as well, according to Amazon's press release .

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in the same press release: “Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season. We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance and CBS Studios.”

This news comes a week after the “Reacher” spinoff was confirmed . “The Untitled Neagley Project” will of course focus on Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), a private investigator who becomes “hell-bent on justice” after learning that a close friend has been killed.

For now, we don’t have any plot details surrounding “Reacher” season 4 and whether it will tie into the spinoff, but we do know what season 3 will entail. The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads: “Based on the 7th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, Persuader, Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.”

What else to expect from ‘Reacher’ season 3

Sadly for “Reacher” fans, season 3 won’t be arriving on the streamer this year, but there’s a solid chance it makes its debut in early January or February 2025 . In the meantime, there are some things to know about the upcoming season.

Since “Reacher” season 3 is based on the “Persuader” book, fans can expect a dark, intense storyline filled with twists and plenty of action. In this novel, Reacher goes undercover to infiltrate the criminal world of a dangerous arms dealer while on a personal mission to settle an old score. It’s also possible we’ll learn more about Reacher's past, making it one of the most personal and emotionally charged stories in the show.

Frances Neagley is also returning for season 3, and this makes her character a bit of a wild card. In the source material, she doesn't make an appearance, which means the showrunners will be going off-book with her storyline. This gives them the chance to expand her storyline and tie season 3 into her upcoming spinoff.

We still have some time to wait for “Reacher” season 3 to hit the small screen, so why not stream the first two seasons on Prime Video again? You can also binge these shows like “Reacher” to fill your spare time.

