NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #219 (Tuesday, October 8 2024)

Strands today: Quick menu

1. Today's hints

2. Today's answer

3. Yesterday's answer

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Protective measures" — isn't too hard to decode, but some of the answers are still tough to track down.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #219, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #219, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #219.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #219 is... "Protective measures".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Keep prying eyes away".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PRINTER

SOLD

SOWN

TINY

NEWT

WRECK

SCAB

POLES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts with 'S' and ends with 'Y'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SECURITY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #219?

Drumroll, please...

PASSWORD

LOCK

SAFE

BACKUP

FIREWALL

ENCRYPTION

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was SECURITY.

Strands #219

“Protective measures”

🔵🟡🔵💡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A slightly taxing puzzle today, but I set myself up nicely by immediately seeing PASSWORD in the top-left corner before I had too long to think about the meaning of the theme: "Protective measures".

That meant I was able to get the spangram of SECURITY across the middle of the board quickly too.

I got LOCK immediately above it, but then I found myself feeling a touch stumped, so ended up using a clue. It revealed SAFE which made me realize this puzzle was about both analogue and digital security methods.

With that epiphany realized, I quickly bagged the last three words - although they were actually all in the digital space as it turned out. I got BACKUP first, and then nabbed FIREWALL curled around itself in the bottom-left corner. That left just ENCRYPTION to complete a moderately challenging puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

