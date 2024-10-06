How to watch the 'The Franchise' online and from anywhere

Comic book movies may have ruled Hollywood for the last couple of decades but they are not without their problems – most of which are satirized in "The Franchise". Forget the Marvel or DC universes, this is the world of Maximum Studios and the all about the making of "Tecto: Eye of the Storm".

Here's how you can watch "The Franchise" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN .

'The Franchise' streaming details

"The Franchise" premieres Sunday, October 6 on HBO.

► Time: 10 p.m. ET / PT (3 a.m. BST/ 12 p.m. AEST Mon)

• U.S. — HBO/ Max

• U.K. — Sky Comedy / Now

• CAN — HBO/ Crave

• AUS — Foxtel Now/ Binge 7-day free trial

Tecto is a superhero with an invisible jackhammer and gloves that can cause earthquakes. That is just the right side of believably unbelievable to work as a comic book character brought to life in the movies but the real humor is to be found in the observational stuff behind the curtain.

Actor playing the superhero actually an insecure, pill-popper? Check. Villain played by a precious luvvy from the world of theatre? Check. Director as a too-serious-by-half and up-himself East European auteur? Check. Tokenism trading as diversity? Check. The whole thing as a health and safety nightmare? You know it.

Some reviews have been sniffy about the show but the fact it has been created and exec produced by Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes and written by " Succession " writer Jon Brown guarantees a certain level beneath which it is never allowed to fall. Definitely worth your time.

Read on to see how you can watch "The Franchise" from anywhere in the world.

How to watch "The Franchise" in the U.S.

Watch 'The Franchise' from anywhere in the world

If "The Franchise" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'The Franchise' around the world

How to watch 'The Franchise' online in Canada

Catch "The Franchise" exclusively on Crave in Canada with the premiere set for 10 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, October 6.

Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

How to watch 'The Franchise' in the U.K.

There is a little wait for viewers in the U.K. as "The Franchise" does not premiere on Sky Comedy until Monday, October 21 .

It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £22/month . Alternatively, Sky Comedy content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

How to watch 'The Franchise' online in Australia

Aussies can catch "The Franchise" on streaming specialist Binge on Monday, October 7 with a new episode streaming weekly.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, the show airs from Thursday, 10 October at 8.30pm AEST, then on demand on Foxtel Now.

'The Franchise' cast list

Himesh Patel as Daniel

Aya Cash as Anita

Jessica Hynes as Steph

Billy Magnussen as Adam

Lolly Adefope as Dag

Darren Goldstein as Pat

Isaac Cole Powell as Bryson

Richard E. Grant as Peter

Daniel Brühl as Eric

Ruaridh Mollica

'The Franchise' episode list

Season 01 Episode 01 - Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye: While problems plague the set of the latest Maximum Studios superhero film Tecto: Eye of the Storm, First Assistant Director Dan scrambles to keep the crew afloat amid a series of shakeups.

S01 E02 - Scene 36: The Invisible Jackhammer: Hoping to wrap on a complicated stunt by the end of the day, Dan faces unsolicited scrutiny from Dag, while Anita asserts herself as the film's newest producer, and Eric demands more extras.

S01 E03 - Scene 54: The Lilac Ghost: After the media decides Maximum Studios has a "woman problem," Anita asks the crew to find ways to empower the film's only female character. Meanwhile, Adam's questionable supplement regimen takes its toll.

S01 E04: TBA

S01 E05: TBA

S01 E06: TBA

S01 E07: TBA

S01 E08: TBA

'The Franchise' trailer

