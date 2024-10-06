Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tom's Guide

    How to watch the 'The Franchise' online and from anywhere

    By Bill Borrows,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lyhJ_0vwIfmfr00

    Comic book movies may have ruled Hollywood for the last couple of decades but they are not without their problems – most of which are satirized in "The Franchise". Forget the Marvel or DC universes, this is the world of Maximum Studios and the all about the making of "Tecto: Eye of the Storm".

    Here's how you can watch "The Franchise" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN .

    'The Franchise' streaming details

    "The Franchise" premieres Sunday, October 6 on HBO.
    Time: 10 p.m. ET / PT (3 a.m. BST/  12 p.m. AEST Mon)
    • U.S. — HBO/ Max
    • U.K. Sky Comedy / Now
    • CAN     — HBO/ Crave
    • AUS — Foxtel Now/ Binge 7-day free trial
    • Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

    Tecto is a superhero with an invisible jackhammer and gloves that can cause earthquakes. That is just the right side of believably unbelievable to work as a comic book character brought to life in the movies but the real humor is to be found in the observational stuff behind the curtain.

    Actor playing the superhero actually an insecure, pill-popper? Check. Villain played by a precious luvvy from the world of theatre? Check. Director as a too-serious-by-half and up-himself East European auteur? Check. Tokenism trading as diversity? Check. The whole thing as a health and safety nightmare? You know it.

    Some reviews have been sniffy about the show but the fact it has been created and exec produced by Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes and written by " Succession " writer Jon Brown guarantees a certain level beneath which it is never allowed to fall. Definitely worth your time.

    Read on to see how you can watch "The Franchise" from anywhere in the world.

    How to watch "The Franchise" in the U.S.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6lf9_0vwIfmfr00

    (Image credit: Shutterstock)

    Watch 'The Franchise' from anywhere in the world

    If "The Franchise" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

    We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

    Editors Choice

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THRpi_0vwIfmfr00

    There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

    Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal VIEW DEAL ON

    Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

    1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

    2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

    3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "The Franchise" online from wherever you are in the world.

    Watch 'The Franchise' around the world

    How to watch 'The Franchise' online in Canada

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNmp0_0vwIfmfr00

    (Image credit: Shutterstock)

    Catch "The Franchise" exclusively on Crave in Canada with the premiere set for 10 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, October 6.

    Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

    Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend Nord VPN .

    How to watch 'The Franchise' in the U.K.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpewR_0vwIfmfr00

    (Image credit: Shutterstock)

    There is a little wait for viewers in the U.K. as "The Franchise" does not premiere on Sky Comedy until Monday, October 21 .

    It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

    Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £22/month . Alternatively, Sky Comedy content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from only £6.99/month.

    Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now.

    How to watch 'The Franchise' online in Australia

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T20sQ_0vwIfmfr00

    (Image credit: Shutterstock)

    Aussies can catch "The Franchise" on streaming specialist Binge on Monday, October 7 with a new episode streaming weekly.

    Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

    Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, the show airs from Thursday, 10 October at 8.30pm AEST, then on demand on Foxtel Now.

    Down Under for work or on vacation? Don't worry. You can still catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform via Nord VPN .

    'The Franchise' cast list

    • Himesh Patel as Daniel
    • Aya Cash as Anita
    • Jessica Hynes as Steph
    • Billy Magnussen as Adam
    • Lolly Adefope as Dag
    • Darren Goldstein as Pat
    • Isaac Cole Powell as Bryson
    • Richard E. Grant as Peter
    • Daniel Brühl as Eric
    • Ruaridh Mollica

    'The Franchise' episode list

    Season 01 Episode 01 - Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye: While problems plague the set of the latest Maximum Studios superhero film Tecto: Eye of the Storm, First Assistant Director Dan scrambles to keep the crew afloat amid a series of shakeups.

    S01 E02 - Scene 36: The Invisible Jackhammer: Hoping to wrap on a complicated stunt by the end of the day, Dan faces unsolicited scrutiny from Dag, while Anita asserts herself as the film's newest producer, and Eric demands more extras.

    S01 E03 - Scene 54: The Lilac Ghost: After the media decides Maximum Studios has a "woman problem," Anita asks the crew to find ways to empower the film's only female character. Meanwhile, Adam's questionable supplement regimen takes its toll.

    S01 E04: TBA

    S01 E05: TBA

    S01 E06: TBA

    S01 E07: TBA

    S01 E08: TBA

    'The Franchise' trailer

    'The Franchise' trailer

    More from Tom's Guide

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Max's chaotic superhero satire 'The Franchise' has landed — and I love it
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    How to watch 'Big Brother' U.K. 2024 online from anywhere, start time, live launch
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    How to watch 'Solar System' online from anywhere – stream Prof Brian Cox space series
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    How to watch 'American Music Awards' 2024: live stream 50th Anniversary Special online from anywhere, replay, highlights
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Is one mouse a sign you have more? We ask the pest experts
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    How to sleep with a blocked nose — doctor shares his best tips for flu season
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Should you sleep on a mattress on the floor in winter and what are the risks?
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    7 best werewolf movies and shows to stream during spooky season
    Tom's Guide5 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    We ran 55 miles in the Brooks Glycerin Max and it’s a shoe that delivers both comfort and energy return
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Proton VPN has more than doubled its network size – but does it matter?
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Google Pixel 9a rumors — everything we know so far
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    Grammarly outage happening now — here's what we know
    Tom's Guide18 hours ago
    How to write better emails with ChatGPT — your voice, only faster
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Massive data breach hits 230,000 Comcast customers — names, addresses and social security numbers exposed
    Tom's Guide17 hours ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Jets vs Vikings live stream today: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    iOS 18.2 could bring Genmoji and ChatGPT integration to your iPhone before the end of the year
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    This could be our first look at One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra
    Tom's Guide20 hours ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    How to get rid of musty basement smells — and what’s causing them
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Netflix’s new true crime documentary just dropped — and it’s linked to one of the most controversial shows
    Tom's Guide1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy