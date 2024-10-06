Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tom's Guide

    RTX 5090 laptops could crush my RTX 4090 in a key area — but here's why I still don't want one

    By Dave Meikleham,

    2 days ago

    The king is dead. Long live the king. Since it launched in October 2022, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 has been the flapship GPU to beat. It’s a monstrously powerful card and one that Team Green’s rivals AMD have yet been able to rival. It truly is in a league of its own. And yet now it looks like it’s about to get bodied by an even faster graphics card.

    Enter the long-rumored RTX 5090 . Sources are beginning to whisper about a release date for Nvidia’s top-of-the-stack terror, with the 5090 supposedly penciled in for “late Q1 2025 or early Q2 2025 launch” (thanks, Notebookcheck ). YouTuber “ Moore’s Law is Dead ” has also leaked the specs of the laptop version of the RTX 5090 (also just a rumor at this point), and while it obviously can’t match the desktop version, it ain’t exactly a potato.

    With the help of TechPowerUp and trusted X leaker “ kopite7kimi ” and MLiD, I’ve put together a table comparing the rumored specs of the RTX 5090, RTX 5090 Laptop Edition, the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4090 Laptop Edition. Spoiler: my fellow 4090 owners might want to look between their fingers.

    RTX 5090 vs RTX 5090 laptop vs RTX 4090 vs RTX 4090 laptop

    As a fan of the best PC games , I should be drooling right around now. 21,760 CUDA cores! A 512 bit bus! 32GB of RAM! 109.7 TLOPs! Some of those rumored RTX 5090 specs are downright scary. And from what we now know about the 5090 laptop GPU, it looks set to eviscerate the 4090 laptop version when it comes to memory performance.

    Hell, the mobile 5090 even outdoes my desktop 4090 thanks to that GDDR7 RAM. Just remember to keep your pockets stuffed full of salt, as Moore’s leaked specs obviously haven’t been confirmed by Nvidia.

    For context, an Xbox Series X has 12 TLOPs. Oh, and on that topic, I realized my 4090 is actually longer than Microsoft’s console. Yes, I was actually sad enough to break out a tape measure. My colossal INNO3D card measures 13-5 inches long, while the Series X is 11.85 inches. Now just imagine how large an RTX 5090 could be. I had to buy a new full-tower PC case to fit my 4090 in it because it was soooo much bigger than the RTX 3090 I’d previously owned.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5rud_0vwFCevb00

    Gigabyte Aorus 17x with RTX 4090: was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Amazon
    PRICE DROP: This 17-inch beast packs in the most powerful laptop GPU in the world in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. That mighty graphics card is paired with an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB Gen 4 M.2 NVMe drive. With a 17.3-inch IPS screen with a max resolution of 1440p (2560 x 1440) and a refresh rate of 240Hz, you're going to be able to run your favorite PC games at ultra-fast frame rates on the Aorus 17x. View Deal

    I imagine there are a whole lot of hardcore PC players out there worrying if the 5090 will fit into their current tower case — I doubt a mid-tower is going to get the job done. I’d also be shocked if the first batch of RTX 5090 laptops didn't bring the chonk and some serious heat to boot.

    The rumored jump in memory between the two RTX 5090 models compared to their RTX 4090 counterparts looks significant, to put it lightly. The RTX 4090’s 24GB of memory already feels overkill when it comes to gaming (12GB is normally enough to play most modern titles at high quality levels). So the 32GB the RTX 5090 is allegedly packing is practically unhinged.

    And 24GB of on-board graphics memory in a laptop? Yowsa. Prosumer video editors who have to render colossal 4K video files are going to have a field day with both versions of the 5090.

    How much will the RTX 5090 and RTX 5090 laptops cost?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPxyj_0vwFCevb00

    My RTX 4090 might not look that big in my custom-built rig, but that bloody system weighs an knee-shattering 65 pounds. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

    As, no doubt, will scalpers. The RTX 4090 officially released for $1,599, yet it was difficult to buy at that price ‘cause scalpers gonna scalp. While I’d love to see Nvidia sell the RTX 5090 for that same price, I’d be shocked if it happens. My take? I’d be surprised if it costs less than $1,999.

    As for how much a RTX 5090 laptop will set you back? Considering the likes of the Alienware m18 in its 4090 config costs $3,799, I’m going to go out on a limb and say “A LOT”.

    With the increasing advances in the AI-driven DLSS 3.5 (like frame generation), my desire to buy a RTX 5090 or a laptop with its mobile GPU is actually pretty low. I’m hardly going to be thirsting after a RTX 5090 laptop when I bought the best gaming laptop less than six months ago.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGkiF_0vwFCevb00

    As much as those leaked RTX 5050 laptop specs impress me, there's no way I'm going to upgade from my ROG Zephyrus G14 anytime soon. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

    I adore the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) , but I can’t deny even the “The MacBook Pro of gaming laptops” — cheers, for that one, Tony Polanco — would get bodied by those rumored 5090 mobile specs. After all, the G14’s laptop RTX 4070 only has 8GB of GDDR6 and 128 bit bus. Looking back at those numbers above, my beloved Zephyrus would get smoked.

    I’m also perfectly happy with my RTX 4090, which granted, is hardly a “standard” GPU. When I can run the vast majority of my Steam library at 4K/120 fps (admittedly with the help of Nvidia supersampling), I’m not exactly gasping at the chance to throw Team Green 2000 Big Boys.

    Both the desktop and laptop versions of the RTX 5090 will be incredible cards, I’m in little doubt of that. Yet with AI increasingly making pure hardware grunt less important when it comes to achieving high frame rates in the best Steam games , this is one PC player who’ll just have to “struggle” on with his RTX 4090 and the laptop RTX 4070 in his awesome Zephyrus G14.

    Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go and play the world’s smallest violin.

    More from Tom's Guide

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Massive M4 MacBook Pro leak just revealed the 5 biggest upgrades
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Google Pixel 9a rumors — everything we know so far
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    My favorite Netflix movie just got a sequel — and this dark thriller is now No. 1
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    What are mattress coils and why are they important?
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    What are smart beds and are they worth the money?
    Tom's Guide20 hours ago
    The first USB4 2.0 cable has officially been certified — insane data speeds
    Tom's Guide17 hours ago
    I test TVs for a living and this is the one I'd buy for the PS5 Pro
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    We ran 55 miles in the Brooks Glycerin Max and it’s a shoe that delivers both comfort and energy return
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    You don’t need the gym to build muscle all over and strengthen your core — try this 30-minute full-body dumbbell workout instead
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    What is multi-hop?
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Is one mouse a sign you have more? We ask the pest experts
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    5 best movies like 'The Wild Robot' to stream right now
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    9 new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    This 15-move kettlebell workout strengthens all your muscles in just 25 minutes
    Tom's Guide7 hours ago
    Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Biggest expected upgrades
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    OnePlus 13 could get iPhone 16-style magnetic charging — what we know
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Proton VPN has more than doubled its network size – but does it matter?
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    I’ve just seen the future of memes — Pika launches 1.5 and it can cake-ify anything
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Math just got easier — here’s how to use Math Notes in iOS 18
    Tom's Guide6 hours ago
    NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, October 7 (#484)
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    I did dead hangs every day for a week — here's what I learned about my body
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Spotify’s latest upgrade is genius — but not enough to bring me back from Apple Music
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    Oura Ring 4 vs. Oura Ring 3 — my favorite smart ring just got these big upgrades
    Tom's Guide2 days ago
    I ran, cycled and worked out with the OpenRock X open headphones for 2 weeks — here’s what I learned
    Tom's Guide3 days ago
    'Outer Banks' season 4 new characters — here's who you'll be meeting
    Tom's Guide22 hours ago
    5 fall lawncare tips you need to know, according to experts
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    Netflix’s new true crime documentary just dropped — and it’s linked to one of the most controversial shows
    Tom's Guide1 day ago
    What is end-to-end encryption?
    Tom's Guide2 hours ago
    Jets vs Vikings live stream today: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere
    Tom's Guide2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy