How to make coffee without a coffee maker — 5 easy techniques

Looking to make your own freshly-brewed coffee without a big expense? You’ll be pleased to hear, you don’t need to buy one of the best coffee makers to make great coffee. In fact, you may even unlock brand new tastes by using this guide to some of the easiest coffee-making techniques. Say you’re away on a trip, staying with friends, or you just don't have want the substantial spend of a coffee machine, fear not, incredible tasting coffee is still possible.

Not only that, but we’ve got five easy methods that require only common household items that you may well find you have in your kitchen already. Or, if you need to buy some of the kit, it's far less of an outgoing than a coffee machine. While instant granules may work for some people, having freshly brewed coffee made from scratch is by far the best coffee you’ll have. The roasted coffee beans add depth of flavor that you could be missing out on, and we promise it’s not hard to make it yourself. With the help of coffee experts, here's five easy techniques you can start using today.

Do I need a coffee maker to make coffee?

Tim Medley, Coffee Quality Specialist and Q Grader at Taylors of Harrogate says, “The short answer is no, you don’t need a coffee maker to make coffee - and, in fact, you can make some of the best coffees with some of the simplest equipment available.”

“Electric coffee makers, such as espresso and bean to cup machines, tend to be most suited to espresso-based coffees. So, if you’re after a cappuccino or a latte then you’d likely use a machine for the espresso foundation. But it can be quite tricky to find a machine that will give you a really decent espresso and, even with the fanciest ones, you need some expertise to get the most out of them.” For espresso needs, check out our guide to the best espresso machines .

He adds, “It all comes down to how much you can control the brewing process; and the good news is that with some of the simplest equipment, you’ll still have a lot of control. To make a great filter style coffee, I’d go for a simple piece of equipment every time.”

Five ways to make coffee without a coffee maker

1. The tea-bag method

Using a fine coffee grounds, you can use a simple coffee filter to create a bag, sometimes called the tea-bag method, to wrap up your ground and pour over water. For the best-tasting coffee, there is some reliance on the quality of your coffee grounds, but you can also rinse the paper filter first and make sure your filter bag is completely doused in water to fully soak the grounds.

What you'll need:

Coffee grounds

A coffee filter

A length of string

A mug

Boiling water

How to make tea bag coffee

Fill your filter with the coffee grounds Tie the top together with a length of string to seal the top and create a bag Put the bag into your mug Pour over boiling water Wait four minutes then remove the filter from the mug Enjoy

2. The cowboy coffee method

Cowboy coffee gets its name from its origins. Cowboys on the trail would make this coffee by heating up coarse grounds with water and then pouring it into a cup once the grounds have settled to the bottom. It’s similar to a French press coffee, which we discuss below, but without the use of a filter.

What you'll need:

Coffee grounds

A kettle or pot

Water

A stove (if using a pot)

Ladle or strainer (if preferred)

How to make cowboy coffee

Boil the water in your kettle or pot and add the coffee grounds Stir well Pour the coffee into your mug slowly, avoiding the grounds as much as possible You can also use a ladle or a strainer to ensure grounds don't make it to your mug

3. The stovetop method

Stovetop coffee is super easy to make. All you need is a small pot, water, coffee, and access to a stove. Similar to a cowboy coffee but with some added boil time, this method works best with fine-ground coffee. Make sure you add a little extra water to your pot, as some will evaporate as you make it.

What you'll need:

Coffee grounds

A pot

Water

A ladle

How to make stovetop coffee

Add the water and coffee grounds into a pot, adding 6 oz. of water for every 2 tbsp of ground coffee that you plan to use On a medium heat, start the brewing process, being careful not to let it boil over Let it brew for five minutes Using a ladle, carefully transfer the coffee to a mug, without disturbing the coffee grounds at the bottom of the pot

4. The Turkish coffee method

Turkish coffee is a unique method of brewing coffee with very finely-ground beans, sugar and water in a specific type of coffee pot, tradtionally called an ibrik. The thick grind creates a frothy broth with a rich flavor that is traditionally sipped.

What you'll need:

Fine coffee grounds

A Turkish coffee pot

Water

Sugar

A stove

How to make Turkish coffee

Fill the Turkish coffee pot with water and place it on the stove Add the fine coffee grounds to the pot Add sugar during the brewing process, to your personal preference On a medium-high heat, bring the coffee to the boil Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for around 10 minutes Stir the coffee every few minutes to keep it warm

5. The cold brew method

Cold brew coffee is a perfect way of avoiding bitter or watery tasting iced coffee by making it yourself. The slow infusion of making the coffee at home allows the flavor to deepen, and once you know how to make cold brew, it's an easy routine to get into. This will create a smooth, even sweet-tasting coffee. Cold brew coffee can be served iced or hot, depending on your preference.

What you'll need:

Coffee beans

Mason jar or similar cold brew (glass) container

Water

Strainer

How to make cold brew

Grind the coffee beans coarsely (either at home or where you buy them) Add water in a mason jar and leave it to steep in the fridge overnight, or for around 12 hours Strain the coffee in the morning to remove the coffee grounds Serve it cold straight from the fridge, on ice, or warm it up in the microwave or on the stove for a hot coffee The ice will slowly dilute the coffee, but you can add water or milk to taste

