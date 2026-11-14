Tolleson’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Core-Mark International Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000+ salary DOE + 10% bonus potential

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 1:00 PM to end of shift

This role leads a team handling receiving, order pulling, truck loading, and paperwork for a major food distributor. Good fit if you have 2–4 years warehouse experience and want leadership duties, strong benefits from Day 1, and clear growth paths.

Employer: JBS USA

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time/other (hourly, shift-based)

This job supports the purchasing and inventory side of a food plant—loading/unloading trailers, staging packaging, and helping with weekly inventory counts. Expect forklift/pallet jack work, cold and wet conditions, and some weekend/long hours, ideal if you like physical work and a busy production environment.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: $21.35–$21.95/hour (includes shift differential)

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 7:00 PM–3:30 AM

Sunday–Thursday, Application window: Anticipated close 12/6/2026

You’ll handle receiving, picking, storing, and shipping medical products using warehouse systems and equipment. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, parental leave) and steady night-shift hours if you’re okay lifting up to 50 lbs and working at heights.

Employer: Velocity Vehicle Group

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$19/hour + bonus incentive plan

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 10:00 AM–6:30 PM

This role mixes warehouse and customer service—pulling and checking orders, restocking shelves, and loading customer pickups at a truck dealership. Good for someone organized, detail-focused, and comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs, with room for training and advancement.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.