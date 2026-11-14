Tolleson has some solid admin roles open right now, especially in the schools and with the City. Good fits if you’re organized, like helping people, and want steady, local work.

Employer: Tolleson Union High School District

Tolleson Union High School District Location: Tolleson, AZ (District office / Exceptional Student Services)

(District office / Exceptional Student Services) Type: Full-time, 10-month (option for 12-month)

Salary: Support Staff Initial Placement Salary Schedule, Grade 17

You’ll support the Exceptional Student Services team with records, meetings, billing, and day‑to‑day office work that keeps special education services running smoothly. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, can juggle lots of tasks, and like working with staff, students, and families.

Highlights:

Focus on special education records and compliance

Lots of scheduling, coordination, and communication

Needs DPS IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card and strong computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

and strong computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) Preferred: Associate degree, admin experience, and bilingual English/Spanish

Employer: Tolleson Union High School District

Tolleson Union High School District Location: West Point High School, Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time, 10-month

Salary: Support Staff Initial Placement Salary Schedule, Grade 12

This role is all about student attendance and records—tracking who’s in class, handling calls and letters to parents, and keeping files accurate for state reporting. Good match if you like routine, enjoy talking with families, and are comfortable on the computer.

Highlights:

Front‑line attendance and student data work

work Daily contact with students, parents, and staff

Uses Word, Excel, and student info systems

Requires high school diploma/GED and DPS IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card

and Preferred: Bilingual English/Spanish

Employer: City of Tolleson

Location: Tolleson, AZ (Field Operations Department)

(Field Operations Department) Type: Listed as FULL_TIME on LinkedIn, but city notes part-time (~19 hrs/week)

Listed as FULL_TIME on LinkedIn, but city notes Hiring Range: $29.60 – $31.86/hour D.O.E.

Full Range: Up to $41.44/hour

Part‑time city role doing admin and customer service work for Field Operations—answering questions, keeping records, tracking supplies, and helping with programs. Great if you want city experience, steady hours under 20 per week, and a strong hourly rate.

Highlights:

Mix of office work, data entry, and public contact

Requires Associate degree + 3 years experience (or equivalent combo)

(or equivalent combo) Needs a valid Arizona driver license

Heavy computer use and multitasking in a busy office setting

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.