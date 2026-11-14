Tolleson has some solid customer service roles right now, especially if you like tech or online support. Good pay, clear growth paths, and real benefits on the table.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc

BeMobile, Inc Location: Tolleson, AZ (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hr guaranteed first 12 months + unlimited commission; average $56,000+/year, top performers $100,000+

Help customers find the right Verizon wireless and tech solutions while using your Spanish–English skills. Comes with structured sales training, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, phone discounts), and clear paths to grow your sales career.

Employer: Collins Manufacturing, Inc.

Location: Tolleson, AZ (in person)

(in person) Type: Other / customer service

Other / customer service Pay: $25.40 – $30.60 per hour

Handle customer questions over live chat and phone, help solve service issues, and support some sales tasks. This role is great if you type fast, communicate clearly, and want solid pay plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and relocation assistance.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.