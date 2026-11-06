📋 Tolleson AZ Admin Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Tolleson has a few solid admin roles right now, from city government to a fast-growing cannabis brand. If you’re organized and good with details, these are worth a look.

Employer: City of Tolleson

City of Tolleson Location: Tolleson, AZ

Salary: $29.60 – $31.86/hour hiring range (full range up to $41.44/hour , D.O.E.)

(full range up to , D.O.E.) Type: Part-time (about 19 hours/week)

Support the Field Operations Department with admin and customer service work for both staff and the public. You’ll handle records, reports, data entry, and help keep programs and supplies on track. Associate’s degree plus 3 years’ experience (or equivalent) and a valid Arizona driver’s license are required.

Employer: STIIIZY

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Salary: Starts at $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Data-heavy role handling intake and inventory of cannabis products, entering and checking data in systems like METRC and other databases. Great fit if you type fast (60 wpm), know spreadsheets, have 1+ year data entry experience, and want full-time work with benefits, paid time off, and employee discounts in a growing industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.