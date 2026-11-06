🚚 Tolleson, AZ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tolleson’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and staying on your feet, these logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Tolleson, AZ (600 S 94th Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Schedule: First shift Mon–Fri 6am–3pm, second shift Mon–Thurs 4pm–3am (mandatory OT as needed)

Order and track auto parts, keep the parts area organized, and support a high-tech inspection center. Comes with 100% company-paid healthcare, 401(k) with match, PTO (your birthday off), tuition and tool/ASE reimbursement, and a vehicle purchase discount.

Employer: STIIIZY

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Pick and pack orders, check accuracy, and stage products for delivery while keeping the warehouse clean and safe. Role offers cross-training in other warehouse positions, plus potential health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick time, holidays, parental leave, and employee discounts (based on eligibility).

Employer: CEVA Logistics

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Shift: 1st shift, Sunday–Thursday, 7:00am–3:00pm

Operate sit-down/stand-up forklifts and electric pallet jacks to load, unload, and move pallets, plus help with inventory and cycle counts. CEVA highlights competitive pay, medical/dental/vision from day one, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, PTO and holiday pay, and paid parental leave.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—warehouse roles in Tolleson tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.