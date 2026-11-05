🏭 Tolleson, AZ Manufacturing: Multiple Openings with Solid Pay

Tolleson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with plants running around the clock and adding new roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Amcor

Amcor Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time (24/7 manufacturing plant)

(24/7 manufacturing plant) Salary: Not listed

Lead the QA Inspectors on the production floor, making sure molded and printed packaging meets strict quality standards. Good fit if you have 3+ years in quality, know ISO, GMP, SPC, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, uniforms, and more).

Employer: Georgia-Pacific

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hour shifts (5-2-2-5 schedule, days & nights)

Full-time, rotating 12-hour shifts (5-2-2-5 schedule, days & nights) Salary: $33.00–$41.25/hour + $1.00/hour night shift diff + up to 6% quarterly bonus

Hands-on role keeping high-volume production equipment running through troubleshooting, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Great for techs with 3+ years industrial maintenance and strong electrical/mechanical skills who want climate-controlled work and a clear path to higher pay based on skills.

Employer: WinCup

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time, seasonal (Mon–Fri, 6am–2pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level packing job inspecting and boxing foodservice packaging so only quality product ships out. Good match if you can handle standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and like a steady daytime schedule; full-time team members can access medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and training.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tolleson plants tend to fill roles fast when production ramps up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.