🏭 Tolleson, AZ Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Tolleson’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work, tools, and 12‑hour shifts. Here are several roles worth a look if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: MiTek

MiTek Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

This role supports MiTek’s stamping operations by handling die setup/changeovers, tooling maintenance, and troubleshooting forming issues. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can read a tape measure, and don’t mind a physical job around presses and forklifts.

Employer: MiTek

MiTek Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Set up stamping dies and machinery, do basic troubleshooting and preventative maintenance, and keep production on schedule. Great entry into metal stamping if you have a HS diploma/GED and are comfortable around forklifts and overhead cranes.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed, $6,000 bonus advertised

Use advanced paintless dent repair skills (glue pulling, hail, creases, steel and aluminum) on late‑model vehicles at Carvana’s high‑tech Inspection Center. Comes with 401(k) match, 100% company‑paid healthcare, PTO, and tool/tuition help if you’ve got 5+ years PDR experience.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed, $4,000 bonus advertised

Mix/match colors and spray water‑based paint in booths on low‑mileage cars. Ideal if you have 3+ years pro painting experience and want strong perks like 401(k) match, fully paid healthcare, PTO, and reimbursement for ASE and tools.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time, rotating 12‑hour shifts (5‑2‑2‑5)

Salary: $33.00–$41.25/hour + $1.00/hr night differential + potential up to 6% quarterly bonus

Keep a climate‑controlled plant running by troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining industrial machinery. Good match if you have 3+ years industrial maintenance experience, can read schematics, and are okay rotating between 7am–7pm and 7pm–7am.

Employer: Integrity Staffing Solutions

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Temporary (8–12 week project)

Salary: Up to $23.50/hour (varies by shift)

Inspect warehouse equipment, replace worn bands, and document work in a fast‑paced e‑commerce setting. Weekly pay, day‑one benefits, and multiple day/night shift options make this a solid short‑term gig.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect inbound and outbound produce, check temps and dates, and track spoilage to protect food safety. Best for early birds—shift is 2:00 AM–11:00 AM and produce experience is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar roles open in Tolleson and nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.