Toledo has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance and a cozy couch. All of these pups are looking for safe, loving homes through Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Cornbread is a young, medium-sized mixed breed girl with a soft tan coat and lots of puppy potential. If you’re ready for training, playtime, and watching a baby grow into your best friend, she could be the one.

👉 Meet CORNBREAD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young (male)

(male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Evander is a handsome young pittie with a tan-and-white coat. He’s at a great age for bonding and learning new skills with his future family.

👉 Meet EVANDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Cranberry is a sweet pittie puppy with a fawn coat. She’s ready for a family who can guide her through puppyhood with patience, training, and love.

👉 Meet CRANBERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Sosa is an adult Lab/Pit mix with a warm tan coat. Adult dogs often settle in quickly and are past the tiny puppy stage, making them great companions for many homes.

👉 Meet SOSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Young (male)

(male) Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Skedaddle is a striking black-and-white Border Collie. Young herding breeds often enjoy activity and mental games, so he may be a fun match for an active home.

👉 Meet SKEDADDLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Sonia is a chocolate-colored adult pittie girl. She’s ready for a stable, loving home where she can relax and be part of the family.

👉 Meet SONIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix

Shih Tzu / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Young (male)

(male) Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Oreo is a small Shih Tzu/Yorkie mix with a cute black-and-white coat. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, he may be a great fit.

👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Toledo, OH area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Lucas County Canine Care & Control or calling (419) 213-2800 to ask about these adoptable pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.