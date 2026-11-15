undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Toledo
Toledo has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance and a cozy couch. All of these pups are looking for safe, loving homes through Lucas County Canine Care & Control.
CORNBREAD
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Cornbread is a young, medium-sized mixed breed girl with a soft tan coat and lots of puppy potential. If you’re ready for training, playtime, and watching a baby grow into your best friend, she could be the one.
👉 Meet CORNBREAD and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EVANDER
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young (male)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Evander is a handsome young pittie with a tan-and-white coat. He’s at a great age for bonding and learning new skills with his future family.
👉 Meet EVANDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CRANBERRY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Cranberry is a sweet pittie puppy with a fawn coat. She’s ready for a family who can guide her through puppyhood with patience, training, and love.
👉 Meet CRANBERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SOSA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Sosa is an adult Lab/Pit mix with a warm tan coat. Adult dogs often settle in quickly and are past the tiny puppy stage, making them great companions for many homes.
👉 Meet SOSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SKEDADDLE
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Young (male)
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Skedaddle is a striking black-and-white Border Collie. Young herding breeds often enjoy activity and mental games, so he may be a fun match for an active home.
👉 Meet SKEDADDLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SONIA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Sonia is a chocolate-colored adult pittie girl. She’s ready for a stable, loving home where she can relax and be part of the family.
👉 Meet SONIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OREO
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young (male)
- Color: White with Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Oreo is a small Shih Tzu/Yorkie mix with a cute black-and-white coat. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, he may be a great fit.
👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Toledo, OH area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Lucas County Canine Care & Control or calling (419) 213-2800 to ask about these adoptable pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.