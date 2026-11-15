Toledo’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like working in one store or out on the road. Here are a few good picks hiring now in Toledo, OH.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Dry Goods USA Location: Toledo, OH

Toledo, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help lead the store while giving one-of-a-kind customer service. You’ll open and close the store, train new hires, keep displays looking sharp, and enjoy competitive pay, merchandise discounts, benefits, 401(k), and no extended holiday hours.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Toledo, OH (local territory)

Toledo, OH (local territory) Type: Not listed (route role)

Not listed (route role) Pay: $17–$19/hour + performance bonuses

Work with popular snack brands while managing your own route. Monday–Friday hours with weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and bonus opportunities up to $2,000/year.

Employer: D’Moda Shoes

Location: Franklin Park Mall, Toledo, OH

Franklin Park Mall, Toledo, OH Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $13–$14/hour

Help customers find the perfect pair at the mall. This role is great if you like fashion and people, with employee discounts and possible management growth for strong performers.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.