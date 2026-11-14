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Toledo

2014 Chevy Cruze available with $1,500 down

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbVnP_1H6EkpeN00

Mack's Auto World at 1757 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 is offering a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto with Buy Here Pay Here financing for $1,500 down. The car has an Ecotec 1.4L Turbo I4 engine with 138 hp, automatic 6-speed transmission, FWD, 116,966 miles, working A/C and heat, and gets about 26 MPG city and 38 MPG highway. For details or a test drive, call 419-537-9622 or visit the lot in person.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mack's Auto World

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