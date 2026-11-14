Mack's Auto World is offering a 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with 193,038 miles for $2,000 down on a Buy Here Pay Here plan at 1757 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615. The SUV has a 3.2L V6 (271 hp, 239 ft-lbs) engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, FWD, backup camera, Bluetooth radio, ice-cold A/C, strong heat, and fuel economy of 19 MPG city / 26 MPG highway. For details or a test drive, call 419-537-9622.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mack's Auto World