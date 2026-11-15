Toledo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside nursing to high‑level pharmacy leadership. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Toledo, OH

Salary: $3,147 per week (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week assignment (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, start 12/21/2026 )

(40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, start ) Why it’s worth a look: High weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision for you and your family. Includes potential tax-free stipends, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, license assistance, and lots of extra insurance options; 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience required.

Employer: Neighborhood Health Association (NHA)

Location: Toledo, OH

Salary: Not listed (competitive package)

Not listed (competitive package) Type: Full-time, leadership

Why it’s worth a look: Lead pharmacy services for a Federally Qualified Health Center focused on access and equity. You’ll oversee operations, 340B, budgets, and multi-site teams, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement with up to 5% match, 11 paid holidays, PTO, and professional development.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Toledo, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, leadership

Why it’s worth a look: Run pharmacy services at a national inpatient rehab leader with strong growth paths. From day one you get medical, dental, vision, generous PTO, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, and the chance to shape clinical pharmacy practice and department performance.

Employer: The University of Toledo – Health Science Campus Hospital

Location: Toledo, OH

Salary: $33.63 – $43.64 per hour

Type: Full-time, 12-hr shifts (7:00 am – 7:30 pm)

Why it’s worth a look: Direct patient care on a 4CD Oncology/Hemoc/Med-Surg unit with union support (AFSCME). Role includes float/rotate/on-call with chances to step into Charge Nurse duties and grow your skills in a busy acute setting.

Employer: The University of Toledo – Health Science Campus Hospital

Location: Toledo, OH

Salary: $33.63 – $43.64 per hour

Type: Full-time, 12-hr shifts (7:00 am – 7:30 pm)

Why it’s worth a look: Join the Acute Hemodialysis team with similar pay and schedule, plus union backing. Good fit if you want specialized inpatient dialysis experience and are open to rotating, floating, and occasional on-call.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Toledo healthcare jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.