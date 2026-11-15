Toledo’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing and civil design. If you’re into plant floors, new tech, or site work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: General Motors

General Motors Location: Toledo, OH (Toledo Propulsion Systems, onsite)

(Toledo Propulsion Systems, onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help launch and optimize automatic transmission assembly lines (GF8, AB1V), from equipment installation to PPAP and production ramp-up. Great fit if you have manufacturing/assembly engineering experience and like being on the plant floor solving real-time production problems.

Employer: General Motors

General Motors Location: Toledo, OH (Toledo Propulsion Systems, onsite)

(Toledo Propulsion Systems, onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on prismatic machining and assembly for current and future propulsion programs (AB1V, GF8). You’ll lead installation and retooling of high-volume machining equipment, handle G-Risk and tag reviews, and drive process capability and PPAP for new launches.

Employer: SSOE Group

Location: Toledo, OH (onsite; Toledo or Columbus office)

(onsite; Toledo or Columbus office) Type: Full-time Spring Co-op (Internship)

Salary: $20–$23/hour (depending on year in school)

Ideal for a Civil Engineering student who wants real project experience in site, grading, and stormwater design. You’ll start with CAD and basic design tasks and grow into more design responsibility with a well-known A/E firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.