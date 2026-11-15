Toledo’s tech scene is getting a boost from big consulting firms hiring fully remote and open-location roles tied to our city. If you’re strong in data, AI, or ServiceNow, these are worth a look.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Toledo, OH (open to many US cities)

(open to many US cities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,400 – $232,700 for most US locations

Lead enterprise data and AI platform work using Microsoft Fabric and Azure Databricks. This is a senior technical leadership role (8–12 years’ experience) where you guide architecture, mentor engineers, and help roll out generative AI and analytics at scale.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Toledo, OH ("anywhere in country" / open location)

("anywhere in country" / open location) Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (higher band in select markets)

Manage ServiceNow IT/OT Asset Management projects, lead teams of 5–10+, and work directly with clients on process and tech transformation. Great fit if you have ServiceNow certifications, Big 4 or similar consulting experience, and want to blend leadership with hands-on delivery.

Employer: PwC

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Senior role leading healthcare AI and GenAI solutions for health systems. You’ll guide teams building models, RAG workflows, and cloud-based AI on Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud, with a strong focus on HIPAA and PHI-safe design.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Toledo, OH (open location)

(open location) Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000 – $329,100 for most US locations

Lead knowledge graph, GraphRAG, and agentic AI architectures for tech-sector clients. You’ll work with Stardog, Neo4j, RDF/OWL, and multi-agent workflows, while guiding engineering teams and shaping multi-cloud AI solutions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills, travel, and how “hands-on” the work really is.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.