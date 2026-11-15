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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Toledo
Toledo has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc. Whether you’re hoping for a playful kitten or a calm adult companion, there’s a great match for you here.
Rissa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (419) 536-1914
Rissa is a tiny gray beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be the one.
👉 Meet Rissa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mindy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (419) 536-1914
Mindy is a sleek black adult cat who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady home life.
👉 Meet Mindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ram
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (419) 536-1914
Ram is a bright orange kitten who will bring lots of fun and color into your home.
👉 Meet Ram and apply to adopt on adoptapet
River
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: Not listed
- Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (419) 536-1914
River is a sweet brown tabby kitten who would love a family to grow up with. Call the shelter for details on her adoption fee.
👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ramona
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (419) 536-1914
Ramona is a darling brown tabby kitten, perfect for someone ready for toys, treats, and lots of kitten antics.
👉 Meet Ramona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Riordan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (419) 536-1914
Riordan is a handsome gray kitten who’s ready to start life with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Riordan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cindy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (419) 536-1914
Cindy is a beautiful black adult cat who would love a quiet, loving home to call her own.
👉 Meet Cindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rollie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (419) 536-1914
Rollie is a sweet gray kitten who’s ready to roll into a new home and heart.
👉 Meet Rollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful Toledo kitties. Call Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc. at (419) 536-1914 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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