Toledo has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc. Whether you’re hoping for a playful kitten or a calm adult companion, there’s a great match for you here.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (419) 536-1914

Rissa is a tiny gray beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be the one.

👉 Meet Rissa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (419) 536-1914

Mindy is a sleek black adult cat who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady home life.

👉 Meet Mindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (419) 536-1914

Ram is a bright orange kitten who will bring lots of fun and color into your home.

👉 Meet Ram and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (419) 536-1914

River is a sweet brown tabby kitten who would love a family to grow up with. Call the shelter for details on her adoption fee.

👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (419) 536-1914

Ramona is a darling brown tabby kitten, perfect for someone ready for toys, treats, and lots of kitten antics.

👉 Meet Ramona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (419) 536-1914

Riordan is a handsome gray kitten who’s ready to start life with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Riordan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (419) 536-1914

Cindy is a beautiful black adult cat who would love a quiet, loving home to call her own.

👉 Meet Cindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (419) 536-1914

Rollie is a sweet gray kitten who’s ready to roll into a new home and heart.

👉 Meet Rollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful Toledo kitties. Call Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc. at (419) 536-1914 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.