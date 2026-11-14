Toledo’s education scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and corporate training. If you like helping people learn, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy College of Ohio / Mercy Health

Mercy College of Ohio / Mercy Health Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach and guide nursing students while shaping the next wave of healthcare pros. This role is heavy on curriculum delivery, student-centered teaching, and shared governance, and it requires a doctoral degree plus 3+ years of clinical experience. Strong benefits include competitive pay, 403(b) with employer contributions, medical/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Marco's Pizza (Marco's Franchising, LLC)

Location: Based in Toledo, OH (role is REMOTE )

Based in (role is ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and build training for everyone from restaurant team members to executives through eLearning, videos, webinars, and workshops. You’ll use tools like Articulate 360, Rise, Camtasia, and Adobe CC, and need 5+ years of corporate instructional design experience plus at least a bachelor’s degree.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.