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📣 Toledo, OH Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple High-OTE Openings
Toledo’s sales scene is busy right now, with strong options for both seasoned pros and students who want to break into the field. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
HCM Sales Executive (Hybrid)
- Employer: Asure Software
- Location: Toledo, OH (hybrid, field sales support)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$130,000 OTE, uncapped commission
Build and grow a territory selling Asure’s Human Capital Management platform to new and existing clients. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of consultative software sales, know tools like Salesforce, and want strong day‑1 benefits, 401(k) with 3% contribution, ESPP, and self‑managed PTO.
Account Executive, Mid Market (Midwest)
- Employer: Samsara
- Location: Remote, must reside in OH or another listed Midwest state (serving Toledo-area customers possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $152,000–$190,000 OTE
Own full‑cycle deals ($20k–$100k) selling Samsara’s IoT/Connected Operations platform to mid‑market customers. Good fit if you’ve closed $10k+ ARR deals, like high‑volume prospecting, and want above‑market pay, equity in a public company, and flexible remote work with about 25% travel.
Paid Summer Sales Internship – No Experience + Training
- Employer: Lotus Sales
- Location: Toledo, OH (summer, field-based)
- Type: Listed as Volunteer, but paid commission-based
- Compensation: Commission only; typical summer earnings $7,000–$20,000+, first‑year average $10,000–$14,000
Full‑time summer door‑to‑door style sales: meet homeowners, explain services, and sign new customers. You’ll get daily coaching, housing options for students who relocate, and strong resume experience—great if you’re a motivated, outgoing student with no prior sales background.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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