Toledo’s staying busy on the roads and in the shops right now. If you like working with your hands or being out on delivery, these local transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50–$42.00/hour (overtime after 40 hrs)

(overtime after 40 hrs) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7 AM–5 PM, on-call at times with extra pay

Work on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts out in the field, using laptops/tablets to diagnose and track repairs. Includes OEM training, full medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tool/boot help, and wellness perks for techs who bring strong mechanical skills and their own tools.

Employer: Vito's Pizza and Subs

Vito's Pizza and Subs Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Part-time (~30 hrs/week)

(~30 hrs/week) Pay: $16.00–$22.00/hour (base + tips)

(base + tips) Schedule: Mostly 10 AM–5 PM shifts

Daytime delivery spot that’s great if you want steady hours without late nights. You’ll need a driver’s license and insurance, and you’ll be out on the road bringing orders to local customers.

Employer: Saia LTL Freight

Saia LTL Freight Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.30–$36.05/hour, based on experience

Hands-on shop role working on Class 6–8 tractors, handling diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on engines, brakes, electrical, and more. Saia highlights strong pay, benefits, and room to grow for techs who can handle physical work and bring their own tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Toledo are hiring often, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.