Toledo’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, senior living, and clinics. Here are several solid roles, from travel contracts to steady local positions.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Contract, 13 weeks (3x12 nights)

(3x12 nights) Estimated pay: $2,153 gross per week + $1,267 weekly stipend

This progressive care unit travel contract is great if you want strong weekly pay and full benefits as a traveler. Must have a current Ohio RN license and be comfortable with night shifts.

Employer: Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: PRN / As Needed, Nights (7 pm–7:30 am)

Salary: Not listed (offers higher pay scales and sign-on incentives)

PRN OB role on a busy tertiary care campus serving NW Ohio and SE Michigan. Good fit if you want flexible hours, weekend differentials, and access to residency programs, fellowships, and tuition support.

(Duplicate Indeed posting for this same role was removed.)

Employer: Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time, Days (7 am–7:30 pm, 48 hrs/pay period)

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, incentives, and 403(b) with employer contributions)

Day-shift ICU role in a Level I Adult and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center. Ideal if you want high-acuity experience plus strong benefits, PTO, and continuing education support.

Employer: Vantage Health Partners

Location: Toledo, OH area

Type: Part-time, on-site (about 1 day/week to start)

Compensation: $35 per RVU (production-based)

Serve as attending in a skilled nursing/long-term care facility, working closely with NPs and nursing leadership. Great add-on role for physicians already in post-acute care who want flexible, scalable extra income.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated pay: $2,182 per week (with tax-free stipend portion)

Travel RRT contract with day-1 medical, dental, and vision, weekly pay, and guaranteed hours. Requires 2 years hospital RRT experience plus BLS, ACLS, and RRT certification.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10 rotating

Estimated pay: $3,109.20 per week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

High-paying IR Tech travel role with 401(k) match, housing options, and weekly direct deposit. Best for experienced IR techs (about 2+ years), comfortable with rotating shifts.

Employer: Otterbein SeniorLife

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time 1st shift & PRN

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level caregiving role helping residents with daily activities in a team setting—no certification required. Offers DailyPay, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and health benefits.

Employer: Dental365 (Jon Frankel Dentistry)

Location: 5012 Talmadge Rd, Toledo, OH 43623

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days

Pay range: $33–$40 per hour

Chairside EFDA role in a modern practice with steady weekday hours. Includes health and vision plans, 401(k) with match, quarterly bonus potential, generous PTO, and discounted dental care for you and family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers have more openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.