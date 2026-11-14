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Toledo
🏥 Toledo Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Clinical Roles With Strong Pay
13 days ago
Toledo’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, senior living, and clinics. Here are several solid roles, from travel contracts to steady local positions.
Registered Nurse / RN – PCU (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks (3x12 nights)
- Estimated pay: $2,153 gross per week + $1,267 weekly stipend
This progressive care unit travel contract is great if you want strong weekly pay and full benefits as a traveler. Must have a current Ohio RN license and be comfortable with night shifts.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Obstetrics 7C – PRN, Nights
- Employer: Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: PRN / As Needed, Nights (7 pm–7:30 am)
- Salary: Not listed (offers higher pay scales and sign-on incentives)
PRN OB role on a busy tertiary care campus serving NW Ohio and SE Michigan. Good fit if you want flexible hours, weekend differentials, and access to residency programs, fellowships, and tuition support.
(Duplicate Indeed posting for this same role was removed.)
Registered Nurse (RN) – Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
- Employer: Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Full-time, Days (7 am–7:30 pm, 48 hrs/pay period)
- Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, incentives, and 403(b) with employer contributions)
Day-shift ICU role in a Level I Adult and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center. Ideal if you want high-acuity experience plus strong benefits, PTO, and continuing education support.
Attending Physician – Skilled Nursing / Long-Term Care (Part-Time)
- Employer: Vantage Health Partners
- Location: Toledo, OH area
- Type: Part-time, on-site (about 1 day/week to start)
- Compensation: $35 per RVU (production-based)
Serve as attending in a skilled nursing/long-term care facility, working closely with NPs and nursing leadership. Great add-on role for physicians already in post-acute care who want flexible, scalable extra income.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Nights – $2,182/week
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated pay: $2,182 per week (with tax-free stipend portion)
Travel RRT contract with day-1 medical, dental, and vision, weekly pay, and guaranteed hours. Requires 2 years hospital RRT experience plus BLS, ACLS, and RRT certification.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,109/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10 rotating
- Estimated pay: $3,109.20 per week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)
High-paying IR Tech travel role with 401(k) match, housing options, and weekly direct deposit. Best for experienced IR techs (about 2+ years), comfortable with rotating shifts.
Resident Assistant – Senior Living (1st Shift)
- Employer: Otterbein SeniorLife
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Full-time 1st shift & PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level caregiving role helping residents with daily activities in a team setting—no certification required. Offers DailyPay, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and health benefits.
Expanded Function Dental Assistant (EFDA)
- Employer: Dental365 (Jon Frankel Dentistry)
- Location: 5012 Talmadge Rd, Toledo, OH 43623
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days
- Pay range: $33–$40 per hour
Chairside EFDA role in a modern practice with steady weekday hours. Includes health and vision plans, 401(k) with match, quarterly bonus potential, generous PTO, and discounted dental care for you and family.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers have more openings listed on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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